‘Perfect’, ‘Ticks all the boxes’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react as 43-y/o becomes front-runner for vacancy

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer is being strongly linked to the vacant Birmingham City job.

Blues manager Pep Clotet walked out on the club after their 3-1 defeat to Swansea City in midweek. The Spaniard leaves having won just 13 of his 47 games in charge, with his departure having been pre-planned for the end of the season anyway.

The managerial hunt for Birmingham then has commenced – it’s the second job to become available in the Championship this month, after Lee Johnson was dismissed from Bristol City last weekend.

Several names have been touted, including ex-Liverpool players Robbie Fowler and Steven Gerrard. Though it’s Bowyer – an ex-Birmingham City player – who is being most talked about.

His Charlton side have had a contested season in the Championship though, and his departure looks all the more inevitable as they struggle to keep themselves afloat.

Plenty of Blues fans would welcome Bowyer at the club, and here’s what they’ve been saying online about the potential appointment:

Personally I think this would be a good appointment. Knows the club and what the fans expect/want. He has fire in his belly. His passion for the game cannot be denied. Young and hungry. Would be best appointment since Mr Hughton. — Marcus Graveling (@MarcusGravelin1) July 10, 2020

We are getting somebody who is in a job otherwise it would have happened already but now 💯 bowyer ticks all the boxes. Cheap, knows division . See what happens with charlton — Chris Irons (@chrisirons7) July 11, 2020

Perfect fit. What are we waiting for? — king prawn madras (@AndyChinn1) July 11, 2020

Gonna add my two cents on the Blues managerial dilemmas – I'd love to see Gerrard or Bowyer. I think we could tempt Bowyer to come. Going abroad is a massive risk but I wouldn't say no to it. Needs be the right man. We can't get this wrong. – @Andy_Mon1 — BCFC & Birmingham Legion Supporters (@BcfcLegion) July 10, 2020

I think Bowyer would work well for a number of reasons. Honest football man, will be firm with the players, can work on a tight budget, can work with bad owners, plays decent football, knows Blues, and is worshipped at Charlton. Sounds good to me — ToweringZigic (@ToweringZigic) July 10, 2020

I'm hoping it's true. The big names won't come to Blues and Bowyer is the right fit for us at this moment in time. Get him in after the Stoke game #BCFC — Parko (@parkoblue) July 10, 2020

Tbh we get Bowyer in give him a 12 month contract just to get something back at blues we aren’t getting play offs but just win games finish mid table then build on it season after season till we’re a regular in the playoffs like Brentford — Stoney 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@stoney1875) July 10, 2020