Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Perfect’, ‘Ticks all the boxes’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react as 43-y/o becomes front-runner for vacancy

Published

9 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer is being strongly linked to the vacant Birmingham City job.

Blues manager Pep Clotet walked out on the club after their 3-1 defeat to Swansea City in midweek. The Spaniard leaves having won just 13 of his 47 games in charge, with his departure having been pre-planned for the end of the season anyway.

The managerial hunt for Birmingham then has commenced – it’s the second job to become available in the Championship this month, after Lee Johnson was dismissed from Bristol City last weekend.

Can you get 100% on this Birmingham City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 14

What number shirt does Lee Camp wear?

Several names have been touted, including ex-Liverpool players Robbie Fowler and Steven Gerrard. Though it’s Bowyer – an ex-Birmingham City player – who is being most talked about.

His Charlton side have had a contested season in the Championship though, and his departure looks all the more inevitable as they struggle to keep themselves afloat.

Plenty of Blues fans would welcome Bowyer at the club, and here’s what they’ve been saying online about the potential appointment:


Related Topics:

Freelance football journalist based in Sheffield. Postgraduate degree in Sports Journalism, and good experience in digital football writing and match reporting.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Perfect’, ‘Ticks all the boxes’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react as 43-y/o becomes front-runner for vacancy

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: