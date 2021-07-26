‘Perfect’, ‘Ticks a lot of boxes’ – Many Swansea fans react as new name emerges as potential Steve Cooper replacement

Swansea City have turned to Jody Morris in an attempt to replace Steve Cooper in the dugout at the Liberty Stadium, according to The Athletic’s Stuart James.

The Welsh side were turned down by Queens Park Rangers assistant John Eustace this weekend, who has opted to remain at Loftus Road as understudy to Mark Warburton for ‘personal reasons’, per WalesOnline.

Late last week Football League World’s sources told us that a duo of John Terry and Morris were being eyed up as the new head coach and assistant at Swansea, and Terry in-fact departed his role of assistant coach at Aston Villa this morning.

Terry was quick to stress that he doesn’t have a managerial role lined up, instead he will be spending time with family and will then hope to visit some clubs to take on board some extra tips in preparation for his first head coach job.

With Terry seemingly out of the frame, Swansea have pushed forward with trying to appoint Morris as the new man in charge instead, with his experience coming as manager of Chelsea’s under-18’s, where he won the treble in 2016-17 and the quadruple in his final season in charge in 2018.

Morris has since assisted Frank Lampard at both Derby County and Chelsea but he could be set to land his first senior head coach role if talks go smoothly.

Swansea fans have been reacting to Morris’ potential appointment and it’s one that has excited many.

