‘Perfect signing’ – Darren Bent makes Leeds United transfer admission involving Liverpool man

It could be an interesting summer transfer window ahead for Leeds United, as they could well be preparing for life back in the Premier League under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa.

The Whites are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine matches remaining this term.

One player that could be on Bielsa’s transfer radar in the summer is Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson, who is currently on loan with AFC Bournemouth.

Football Insider have recently revealed that the Yorkshire-based side could sign the 23-year-old for a knockdown fee due to recent off-the-field events.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, Darren Bent issued high-praise for the Welshman, and labelled him as the ‘perfect signing’ for Leeds if they’re to win promotion back into the Premier League this season.

“I really like Harry Wilson, I watched him a lot at Derby and I thought he was brilliant.

“He’s done well at Bournemouth on occasions as well. I really like him, I think he’s got everything and if Leeds do get promoted, I think that would be a perfect signing.”

Bent went on to highlight Wilson’s qualities, and feels as though he’s exactly the type of player that Leeds should be targeting regardless of which division they’re playing their football in next term.

“Even if, for whatever reason, they don’t get promoted, I think he’d be a great signing as well so I’d love to see them try to get him then as well because he knows the leagues, he knows what it takes, he’s got very, very good quality.

“I think with that experience he’d be the perfect signing for Leeds, whatever division their in.”

The Verdict:

He’s spot on with his comments on Wilson.

He’s a player that has shown that he can make an impact at a high level, having played his part in Derby County’s run towards the play-off final last season in the Championship.

Wilson has also gone on to impress with AFC Bournemouth this season in the Premier League, and I think he’d be an excellent addition to Marcelo Bielsa’s squad.

His creative ability would take the weight of expectation off of Pablo Hernandez’s shoulders, which would be a real plus for Leeds United next season.