‘Perfect short-term signing’ – Birmingham City eyeing up 33-year-old: The verdict

Birmingham City are keen on a move for Watford striker Troy Deeney, as per a report from Birmingham Live.

The Blues, who are currently just a point of the play-offs, have made a strong start to the new campaign under Lee Bowyer.

It now appears that the Birmingham-born Premier League striker is being monitored by the Midlands club.

Deeney has came on from the bench in both of Watford’s Premier League games so far, and it remains to be seen if he is a part of Xisco Munoz’s plans for the rest of the campaign.

The 33-year-old has made over 400 appearances for the Hertfordshire club, scoring 140 times since his 2010 debut.

We asked three of our writer here at FLW to share their thoughts on this potential move…

Jordan Rushworth

This would be an excellent signing for Birmingham City to make before the transfer window comes to a close this summer. The forward is vastly experienced at Championship level and he would be able to finish off the chances that the Blues have been creating in the opening weeks of the campaign.

Deeney has a real connection with Birmingham supporters already and his antics celebrating against Aston Villa when he has scored against them for Watford have always brought good favour from Blues fans to him.

If Deeney’s 11-year association with Watford is to come to an end then where better for him to move to than a club where he already is well-liked by supporters.

It seems from Lee Bowyer’s recent comments that he is an admirer of Deeney and that suggests that he is a player that he feels can add a lot of quality to his attacking options.

The forward ticks all of the right boxes and if the Blues could secure a move for him it could make a real difference for them in terms of their ability to challenge for the top-six this season.

Ben Wignall

With Lee Bowyer favouring systems that feature two strikers on the pitch at the same time, Lukas Jutkiewicz could do with a similar player to rotate with him to play alongside Scott Hogan – and Deeney would be the perfect fit.

Watford have made quite a few attacking additions this summer but he’s still clearly got a part to play at the Hornets under Xisco, as evidenced when he came off the bench for the first two Premier League fixtures of the season.

It’s well known though that Deeney is a boyhood Blues fan and you would imagine that considering the service he has given to the Hertfordshire outfit over the years, they wouldn’t stand in his way if Birmingham came in with an offer.

If the reports are to be believed then Bowyer’s side are seeking a permanent deal and not a loan which would be somewhat of a statement of intent, even though Deeney is now 33 years old.

It was only two seasons ago that Deeney netted double figures in the Premier League and a record of seven Championship goals in 19 outings during the 2020-21 season is also quite good, so the striker clearly still has what it takes and I think the Blues would really thrive if he were to join the club.

Adam Jones

This would be a perfect short-term signing for Birmingham City to give them the firepower needed up top.

Although Chuks Aneke has already joined with Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz as other options up top, Deeney would provide competition, goals, experience and a real threat at Championship level.

It would also be the dream move for Deeney as a boyhood Birmingham fan. He’s never had the chance to play for the Blues despite playing locally at Walsall over a decade ago – but would be delighted to his home city and with that – would settle in straight away for Lee Bowyer.

Not only would he bring goals, but also a feel-good feeling to Birmingham City that has been missing for a number of years despite Lee Bowyer visibly improving the team. After spending their recent history fighting in the lower half of the Championship, Deeney has the capability of firing them to a much-improved finish.

He may have only made 19 appearances last term so he may not a regular starter – but he still produced ten goal contributions and continues to be reliable at 33.

It’s definitely a deal they should look to complete if the price is right – and quickly before other teams swoop in.

