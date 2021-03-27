‘Perfect selection’ – Plenty of Bolton fans react as team news for Forest Green clash is confirmed

Bolton Wanderers face a big game in the battle for automatic promotion from League Two on Saturday afternoon, as they travel to The New Lawn to face Forest Green Rovers.

After a run of ten wins from their last 12 games, Ian Evatt’s side go into the game fifth in the fourth-tier standings, two points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Forest Green meanwhile, start the day third in the table, although they have won just one of their last four games.

Perhaps with that in mind, Evatt has named a Bolton side that shows just a single change from the one that came from behind to beat Walsall 2-1 in midweek, as George Thomason comes into the starting XI in place of Lloyd Isgrove, who drops to the bench.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Bolton fans were keen to have their say on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

