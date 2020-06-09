‘Perfect response’, ‘Tear it up lad’ – Many Leeds United fans react to Ian Poveda tweet

Leeds United winger Ian Poveda has thrown his support behind Liam Cooper’s recent statement of intent, which has drawn an excited response from fans of the Yorkshire club.

With the Championship set to get back underway in less than two weeks’ time, the full fixture list for the conclusion of the 2019/20 campaign was released today.

The Whites are top of the table as things stand and look the frontrunners for promotion when football does return.

Following the fixture announcement, Leeds posted a statement of intent from Cooper via Twitter and Poveda was quick to throw his support behind it.

The winger joined the Whites from Manchester City in January but is yet to make a senior appearance for the club, despite featuring in multiple matchday squads.

The 20-year-old spent time in the academies of some of Europe’s biggest clubs – such as Barcelona, Arsenal, and Chelsea – during the early part of his career and looks a bright prospect.

Poveda will no doubt be hoping to get his chance during the run-in and play his part as Leeds look to secure their return to the Premier League after a 16-year hiatus.

He appears to be a popular figure already and his recent message has drawn an excited response from many Whites fans on Twitter.

