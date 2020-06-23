Leeds United have been linked with a move for Norwich City playmaker Emi Buendia, which has drawn an excited response from fans of the Yorkshire club.

The 23-year-old was integral in helping the Canaries secure promotion to the Premier League last term, scoring eight goals and contributing 17 assists in all competitions.

Buendia has been impressive in the final third once again this term, grabbing seven assists for a Norwich side that are battling for their top-flight survival.

The Canaries may struggle to hold onto the Argentine if they’re relegated this term and it appears Leeds are keen to snap him up.

According to Read Norwich, the Whites have enquired about signing Buendia.

The report claims that the response of the Premier League club and their player is unknown at this point but it could be one worth watching if the two sides swap divisions this summer.

It may be tough for the Yorkshire club, however, as Liverpool have also been linked with Buendia this season.

Leeds are second in the Championship and with a seven-point gap over the play-offs, are frontrunners for promotion this term.

It appears they’re looking at the 23-year-old as a potential summer addition, though you feel they will have to stump up significantly more than the £1.5 million the Canaries are understood to have paid Getafe for him in 2018.

The Yorkshire club could be eyeing him up as a potential replacement for playmaker Pablo Hernandez, who has been a key creative force for them in recent years but is 35 now.

The interest in Buendia appears to have drawn some significant excitement from fans of the Yorkshire club, many of whom have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Yes. Please. Hell of a signing this would be — Jack (@JackTugwell) June 22, 2020

Great addition — tam the bam (@tg1972fa) June 22, 2020

Perfect signing. — Jake Riley (@JakeyRiley) June 22, 2020

Perfect replacement for pablo👌👌 — Hare🦅 (@KHxrex) June 22, 2020

Quality player — James Tully (@TullyJames) June 22, 2020

All day long Pablo’s replacement — optimisticleedsfan (@nivekmulla1965) June 22, 2020

Impressed me when I saw him last season. Would be like a new Saiz without the attitude. — Paul Snowdon (@NakedFarang) June 23, 2020