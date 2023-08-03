Highlights Leicester City's potential loan signing of Jesurun Rak-Sakyi could be a great move for both the club and the player.

The 20-year-old had an impressive season on loan at Charlton Athletic, scoring 15 goals and providing nine assists in League One.

Rak-Sakyi's versatility and goal-scoring ability make him a suitable replacement for Harvey Barnes and a valuable addition to Leicester's squad.

Leicester City are looking to pip Ipswich Town to the signing of Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

That is according to Mike McGrath, who states that both Leicester and Palace are in discussions over a deal that will see the 20-year-old join the Foxes on loan for the season.

Ipswich have looked the most likely of destinations, if Rak-Sakyi were to leave the London side this summer, which was thrown into doubt not long ago.

He could now be set for another loan move to the EFL, but this time in the Championship with promotion favourites Leicester City.

Is Leicester City a good move for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi?

Some of the writers at Football League World have discussed the possibility of Rak-Sakyi joining Leicester on loan and shared whether they think this is a good move for the player and club.

Here is what they said…

Brett Worthington

This has all the potential to be a very good move for the club and for the player himself.

Leicester City are still in need of finding a suitable replacement for Harvey Barnes, and despite having money in the bank from certain transfers, they may not do much better than getting a loan agreement sorted for Rak-Sakyi.

The 20-year-old was a breath of fresh air last season for Charlton, as he enjoyed his first taste of regular first-team football.

Of course, there will be concerns if he can make the step up to the Championship, but considering he never played in the EFL before last season and how well he did, he should be given the chance to show his capabilities in England’s second tier.

If Crystal Palace know the young forward isn’t going to get regular minutes with them, then it is wise for them to send him back on loan to continue his development, and where better than Leicester City.

A team that is expected to be there or thereabouts come the end of May, and with the quality of players still in their squad, Rak-Sakyi could really impose himself in the Championship.

The winger can play in a variety of positions, and with his eye for goal, he seems like the perfect replacement for Barnes.

Ned Holmes

What a signing this would be for Leicester City.

The departure of Harvey Barnes and James Maddison has left them needing to add some more attacking vibrancy and creativity while leaving Enzo Maresca short of options on the right flank.

Signing Jes Rak-Sakyi on loan from Crystal Palace would help to solve both those issues.

There is a reason why Ipswich Town have been waiting for the 20-year-old rather than moving on despite their pursuit now dragging on for some time.

He was outstanding while on loan in League One at Charlton Athletic last season - scoring 15 times and providing nine assists - and I have no doubt that he's ready to make an impact at Championship level.

A tricky winger and direct runner that has already proven that he can contribute goals and assists at senior level, there is so much to like about Rak-Sakyi and whoever gets him for 2023/24 will be gaining a gem.