Blackburn Rovers have certainly made some good use of the loan market in recent seasons.

Over the past few years, the likes of Harvey Elliott, Jan Paul van Hecke, Tosin Adarabioyo, Harrison Reed and Taylor Harwood-Bellis have all been brought to Ewood Park on loan from Premier League clubs.

Those individuals all went on to impress during their time in Lancashire, becoming popular players at the club in the process.

With Blackburn looking to bounce back from an underwhelming 2023/24 campaign in the coming season, they will be hoping for more success in the loan market this summer.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at three current Premier League players who Rovers should attempt to bring on loan to Ewood Park for next season once the market opens, right here.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace)

While no deal has previously materialised, Blackburn have been linked with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi in the past, and revisiting a deal for the winger this summer could make sense.

With Andrew Moran only on loan for this season, Tyrhys Dolan facing an uncertain future as his contract runs down, Ryan Hedges and Arnor Sigurdsson both plagued by injuries, and Dilan Markanday yet to establish himself in the first-team, some depth on the wing could be needed.

That could come in the form of Rak-Sakyi. The 21-year-old previously showed how good he could be in the Football League during a loan spell with Charlton last season, although injury has contributed to him not quite kicking on in the Premier League during the current campaign.

Another loan for next season could therefore suit Rak-Sakyi. Given these two clubs did manage to negotiate the sale of Adam Wharton - in what already looks like a bargain for Palace - they could build on those links, and the Eagles could go some way to returning that favour by agreeing to loan Rak-Sakyi to Blackburn for next season.

Ben Chrisene (Aston Villa)

Chrisene is of course no stranger to Ewood Park, having spent the second-half of this season on loan there.

With that deal coming to an end, Blackburn now find themselves short on cover and competition for Harry Pickering at left-back, so attempting to secure another deal for the 20-year-old this summer could make sense.

It feels as though Chrisene may not yet be quite ready for the step-up to the Premier League with Villa. However, he did a solid job in the Championship for Blackburn, and arguably suits the left wing-back role in a five-man defence that head coach John Eustace sometimes likes to play more than Pickering does.

A repeat of this deal could therefore expand the options available to Rovers, and given Chrisene certainly looks to have enjoyed his time with the club, while not entirely ruling out the possibility of a return, this could be a move that he too is open to making again come the summer window.

Ben Chrisene 2023/24 Championship stats for Blackburn Rovers - from SofaScore Appearances 16 Pass Success Rate 75% Interceptions per Game 0.8 Tackles per Game 2 Clearances per Game 0.6 Dribble Success Rate 37% Duel Success Rate 51%

Jayden Danns (Liverpool)

The events of the second half of this season have shown that Blackburn need to add a striker to their ranks for the coming campaign, having missed a host of costly chances and almost exclusively relied on Sammie Szmodics in front of goal in recent months.

That is not something they can afford to continue to do, and if they look to the loan market to solve that issue, Jayden Danns is one they could target.

The 18-year-old made a handful of appearances for Liverpool this season, and showed he could already make an impact in the Championship after scoring twice from the bench in an FA Cup win over Southampton at the end of February.

A loan where he plays regularly could be the best step for the teenager for next season. Given they have done plenty of loan business with Liverpool in the past, and the fact that his dad, Neil Danns, is a former Blackburn academy graduate, there are connections there that ought to help Rovers should they decide to pursue this deal.