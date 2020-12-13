‘Perfect performance’ – These Charlton fans rave over one player after Wimbledon win

Charlton Athletic enjoyed a welcome return to winning ways on Saturday, as they beat AFC Wimbledon 5-2 at The Valley.

After taking the lead through Conor Washington, goals from Joe Piggott and Daniel Csoka had seen the Addicks go in at half time 2-1 down.

However, two quickfire goals from Jake Forster-Caskey and Jonny Williams put Lee Bowyer’s side back in front shortly after the hour-mark, before late goals Chuks Aneke and Ben Purrington sealed all three points for the hosts.

One player who particularly impressed for the Addicks on Saturday was Williams, with his goal and performance providing the perfect response to being substituted as a substitute, and then publicly criticised by Bowyer, after last week’s draw with Shrewsbury.

That is something that did not go unnoticed by Charlton’s fans, with many seemingly delighted with, and for, the attacking midfielder as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

Jonny Williams with the perfect performance today — Ross Ramsey (@_RossRamsey) December 12, 2020

That is what we can do! We are more than capable of putting 5 past most teams in this league! Attack, dominate games and the goals will come! Helps when Jonny and Chuks are on the field as well! 😉 — Stuart Loversidge (@StuLoversidge) December 12, 2020

Johnny — Tez Williams (@TezWilliams12) December 12, 2020

Love that little Welsh Wizard — Tom Deacon (@TomTom1138) December 12, 2020

Why doesn’t he start every game??? He is the one with that creativity and an international??? Lee get him in — Hass (@hasosmirza) December 12, 2020

What a GOAT — Albatross (@sinatra49_fran) December 12, 2020

Had a massive impact today for us. Excellent performance and got himself another goal! — Timmsi #SandgaardIsOurOwner 🔴⚪🇩🇰 (@TheCharltonWay) December 12, 2020

Really happy that Jonny Williams came on today and had the impact we all know he can provide, especially after his harsh treatment last week. Gunter easily MotM but Williams woke us up and kept us going forward. #cafc — { WSC }; (@WSC0_X) December 12, 2020

