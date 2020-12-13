Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘Perfect performance’ – These Charlton fans rave over one player after Wimbledon win

Published

8 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic enjoyed a welcome return to winning ways on Saturday, as they beat AFC Wimbledon 5-2 at The Valley.

After taking the lead through Conor Washington, goals from Joe Piggott and Daniel Csoka had seen the Addicks go in at half time 2-1 down.

However, two quickfire goals from Jake Forster-Caskey and Jonny Williams put Lee Bowyer’s side back in front shortly after the hour-mark, before late goals Chuks Aneke and Ben Purrington sealed all three points for the hosts.

One player who particularly impressed for the Addicks on Saturday was Williams, with his goal and performance providing the perfect response to being substituted as a substitute, and then publicly criticised by Bowyer, after last week’s draw with Shrewsbury.

That is something that did not go unnoticed by Charlton’s fans, with many seemingly delighted with, and for, the attacking midfielder as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.




