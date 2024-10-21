Norwich City boss Johannes Hoff Thorup has heaped praise on the Attanasio group that bought into the club, as he predicts a bright future for the Canaries.

It was announced back in 2022 that a group led by Mark Attanasio had purchased a minority stake in the Norfolk outfit, and in August it was confirmed that they had agreed a deal to take full control.

Naturally, that changes the dynamics of the club, but it appears the owner has a good relationship with Thorup, who was named as the head coach back in the summer.

Johannes Hoff Thorup discusses Norwich City ownership situation

And, speaking to the Pink’Un, Thorup revealed just how pleased he is with the structure that is in place at Carrow Road.

“I would say exactly the support you hope for as a head coach. They were interested in our thoughts, and then they ask how they can support. They are the perfect ownership moving forward. They want to be here even more, as they watch all our games.”

The new boss oversaw a very busy summer window, where he had to deal with several high-profile departures, with Adam Idah, Abu Kamara, Gabriel Sara and Jon Rowe among those who moved in.

In some cases, the players tried to force a switch, so it was a difficult period for Thorup, and that no doubt contributed to their slow start, but new signings were brought in, with the recruitment team given some freedom to spend after the funds arrived.

Norwich City have a good setup in place

It’s always important for the ownership to be settled at a club, so it’s a positive that Norwich appear to have that with the Attanasio group.

Then, in terms of the football operations, Ben Knapper is still relatively new to his sporting director role, and Throup was named as the new head coach a matter of months ago.

So, there are a lot of significant positions at the club that have been filled, and the early signs suggest that the Canaries have made some shrewd appointments.

That should offer stability moving forward, and it appears they are all on the same page.

Norwich City will believe promotion is a possibility

Following on from that, the first ten games of the season should offer optimism about what the current campaign could bring for Norwich.

They sit seventh in the table after a draw with Stoke City this weekend, and the team has quickly understood the demands of the new boss, and the way that he wants to play.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 10 11 22 2 Burnley 10 12 21 3 Leeds United 10 10 19 4 Sheffield United 10 7 19 5 West Brom 10 6 18 6 Blackburn Rovers 10 5 18 7 Norwich City 10 6 16

In Josh Sargent and Borja Sainz, they also have two top attacking players at this level, so there should be a belief that they can reach the play-offs at least.

Of course, it’s far too soon to get carried away, but Norwich are in good shape, and it will be interesting to see whether they can sustain this over the coming months.

Thorup’s men are back in action on Tuesday night when they travel to Deepdale to take on Preston North End.