‘Perfect’ – Many Cardiff City fans react to starting XI vs Swansea City

It’s derby day in the Welsh capital as Cardiff host Swansea in the first South Wales meeting of the season this afternoon.

Cardiff have been in outstanding form in recent weeks and came from behind to win at Stoke City on Tuesday – their fourth consecutive Championship victory.

But there’s no time to dwell on that result for Neil Harris’ side, who’re back in action knowing that three points can move the Bluebirds up to 7th in the second-tier standings, which could be their highest position of the campaign, albeit for only a few hours.

However, Cardiff haven’t scored against Swansea for more than seven years – since a 1-0 Premier League win at the Cardiff City Stadium in November 2013.

Harris has named an unchanged starting XI from the Bet365 Stadium, and here, we’ve been looking at how Cardiff fans have been reacting to the team news on Twitter.

Check some of the best below:

yessss no hoilett and banging team let's get into them — ً (@mateojamesh) December 12, 2020

Wilson😍😍come on bluebirds — Jensen (@Jensen_CCFC) December 12, 2020

Beauty — Sam Roberts (@samrobs23) December 12, 2020

Wilson starting 🤩 come on City 🔵🐦 https://t.co/ZkgAoHBY05 — Nathan House 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@NathanHouse1) December 12, 2020

Harry Wilson staring has just made me feel 10x more confident , we’re due a win against these so let’s have em city 🔵🔵 https://t.co/35CvR6d0oF — jac willis 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@jacwillisccfc) December 12, 2020