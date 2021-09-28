‘Perfect’, ‘Makes no sense’ – Contrasting reactions from these West Brom fans as changes made for Cardiff game

West Brom will look to move back to the top of the Championship when they take on Cardiff City away from home this evening.

𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📋 Two changes tonight. Callum Robinson and Jordan Hugill come into our XI to face the Bluebirds. IntouchGames Ltd | #WBA — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) September 28, 2021

After three successive draws, Valerien Ismael’s men got back to winning ways when they came from behind to beat QPR last time out.

Therefore, the boss has unsurprisingly gone with most of the XI that won that game, with Jordan Hugill and Callum Robinson coming into the team as Matt Phillips and Grady Diangana drop out.

That also means that Conor Townsend will continue as a left centre-back with Matt Clarke once again not involved as he recovers from injury.

Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False

The decision to switch things up prompted a mixed response from the fans, as some felt Diangana was worth a place in from the start, yet many were happy with how the side looks.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the team news from Twitter…

Perfect team — Luke Smyth (@lukenbsmyth) September 28, 2021

Yes, drop our best creative player diangana as soon as he’s showing form 👍🏻 — Ben (@BenjaminWba) September 28, 2021

Ik, makes no sense whatsoever — up the albion (@Rio_Edwards_0_1) September 28, 2021

Hopefully the last game with Townsend left centre half — Alex Wells (@Wellsy172) September 28, 2021

I feel like Grady off the bench might be terrifying for a tired team. Weird to see him not starting but I'll see what happens before judging. 👍🏻 COYB! 🎉💙 — Rich L (@Dickiebows) September 28, 2021

This team screams goals, 3 players who can play strikers — Charlie (@Charlie7iii) September 28, 2021

Surprised Grady been dropped but good team still UTFA — Ben (@Woodall_2004) September 28, 2021