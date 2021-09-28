Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Perfect’, ‘Makes no sense’ – Contrasting reactions from these West Brom fans as changes made for Cardiff game

Published

9 mins ago

on

West Brom will look to move back to the top of the Championship when they take on Cardiff City away from home this evening.

After three successive draws, Valerien Ismael’s men got back to winning ways when they came from behind to beat QPR last time out.

Therefore, the boss has unsurprisingly gone with most of the XI that won that game, with Jordan Hugill and Callum Robinson coming into the team as Matt Phillips and Grady Diangana drop out.

That also means that Conor Townsend will continue as a left centre-back with Matt Clarke once again not involved as he recovers from injury.

The decision to switch things up prompted a mixed response from the fans, as some felt Diangana was worth a place in from the start, yet many were happy with how the side looks.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the team news from Twitter…


