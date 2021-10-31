Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Charlton Athletic

‘Perfect’, ‘Love to see it’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react to recent events

Published

7 mins ago

on

Many Charlton Athletic fans have taken to Twitter to air their views on Johnnie Jackson in the wake of their 4-0 win over Doncaster Rovers in Sky Bet League One on Saturday. 

The Addicks were great value for their victory at the Valley yesterday afternoon, with goals from Elliot Lee, Conor Washington, Jayden Stockley and Ben Purrington earning a deserved three points for the Londoners.

Beating Doncaster and Sunderland has certainly done Jackson no harm whatsoever in his quest to land the manager’s job on a full time basis and the ball is now firmly in the court of the owner Thomas Sandgaard over whether to offer the former player a job or not.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Charlton faithful to provide their views on Jackson’s fate, with many taking to social media after the game to air their views.

Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Charlton Athletic players are playing at now?

1 of 28

José Semedo is currently playing for which team?

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Perfect’, ‘Love to see it’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react to recent events

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: