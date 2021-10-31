‘Perfect’, ‘Love to see it’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react to recent events

Many Charlton Athletic fans have taken to Twitter to air their views on Johnnie Jackson in the wake of their 4-0 win over Doncaster Rovers in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

The Addicks were great value for their victory at the Valley yesterday afternoon, with goals from Elliot Lee, Conor Washington, Jayden Stockley and Ben Purrington earning a deserved three points for the Londoners.

Beating Doncaster and Sunderland has certainly done Jackson no harm whatsoever in his quest to land the manager’s job on a full time basis and the ball is now firmly in the court of the owner Thomas Sandgaard over whether to offer the former player a job or not.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Charlton faithful to provide their views on Jackson’s fate, with many taking to social media after the game to air their views.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

This is why we need Jackson as Manager @SandgaardThomas We dont just need a Manager in charge of the club who can get us winning, but we also need someone who just "gets" what the club and fans are about. Johnnie is a modern day Keith Peacock around this place!! — Neil Stevens (@Addickt3d) October 30, 2021

Nothing better than seeing things going well for a former player who was not only a warrior on the pitch but loves the club with genuine affection like the fans do! it makes these moments that extra special and i would love nothing more than to see JJ keep it going COYR!!!!! — CAFC CONK (@CAFC_Conk) October 30, 2021

All I can say is what a turn around in just two weeks. The whole team are playing as one that’s the difference. Congratulations to Jonnie Jackson and Jason 16000 fans saw what you have both done. Onwards and upwards now — John (@John67674734) October 30, 2021

What about Jason tho very vocal in the dugout so nice to see a bit of passion in the part of the field.

These two make the perfect management 😍 — MJ (@MJ20042001) October 30, 2021

This makes me quite emotional — CityAddick (@RoosAddick) October 31, 2021

The reaction we've waited a long time for 👏 #cafc https://t.co/iJQLRO3DDR — Craig Campbell (@craiggcampbell) October 30, 2021

Sums it up perfectly no words required https://t.co/hXh9cEjqIQ — kevin Taylor (@taylorkevin9_a) October 30, 2021

Love to see it 😍 https://t.co/17Ed2JxGyM — Sam Clarke (@Sam_AEC) October 30, 2021