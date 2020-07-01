‘Perfect line up’, ‘What a team’ – Many West Brom fans excited by starting XI v Sheffield Wednesday

West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic has rung the changes for his side’s trip to face Sheffield Wednesday Hillsborough this evening, which has drawn an excited response from fans of the Midlands club.

The Baggies are still searching for their first win since the Championship season got back underway on the 20th June, with Bilic’s men yet to find the net either.

Bilic has made five changes from the side that were beaten 1-0 by Brentford last Friday, with Dara O’Shea and Kyle Bartley coming in for Darnell Furlong and Semi Ajayi in defence.

📋 Slaven Bilić makes five changes for tonight’s clash with @swfc. Dara O’Shea, Kyle Bartley, Rekeem Harper, Filip Krovinović and Charlie Austin replace Darnell Furlong, Semi Ajayi, Jake Livermore, Matt Phillips and Hal Robson-Kanu.#SHWWBA | #WBA pic.twitter.com/ScSeErP7DA — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) July 1, 2020

Young Rekeem Harper and Filip Krovinovic start in place of Jake Livermore and Matty Phillips in midfield, while Charlie Austin leads the line with Hal Robson-Kanu dropping to the bench.

They face a Wednesday side that have looked a different animal since the break – taking four points from two games, including a 2-1 victory against Bristol City on the weekend.

West Brom’s recent form has seen their cushion over the play-off places significantly reduced and they run the risk of surrendering their place in the top two completely if the slump continues.

Bilic’s changes appear to have excited the Hawthorns faithful, with many Baggies fans taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

What a team 😅 come on lads https://t.co/KrKyEOAgSZ — Reece (@reexew) July 1, 2020

This looks excellent. No criticisms from me. https://t.co/NeoAbtCBGI — Liam Martin (@LiamWBAFC) July 1, 2020

Ruthless Slav, I love it, UTA massive game https://t.co/8f7wZkbpY5 — James Stevens (@westbromStevo18) July 1, 2020

Love this from Slav https://t.co/tMaQu2Z01h — cy (@cyDepayy) July 1, 2020

Very good team cmon https://t.co/O16KDOPDrr — J (@Jshakyx) July 1, 2020

very happy with that selection, little bit boggled about why ajayi has been dropped but apart from that slav has done the right things imo #wba https://t.co/V4CECdgtYd — Warren Bishop (@WBAvlogs) July 1, 2020