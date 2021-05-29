‘Perfect kind of signing’ – Norwich City in the hunt for talented forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City are facing a potentially crucial summer transfer window where they will need to make the right sort of additions to their squad to help them survive in the Premier League next term.

The Canaries’ transfer business is already starting to shape up with rumours circulating around the futures of one or two of their key players, and Norwich also being linked with couple of potential signings as well. The latest report from TEAMtalk has revealed that Daniel Farke’s side are one of the many teams interested in making a move for Orlando’s Daryl Dike.

That comes with the 20-year-old having enjoyed an excellent spell with Barnsley in the English second tier in the second half of the campaign. However, it is believed that they are not going to be able to afford the £18 million fee it would take to sign him permanently this summer.

With Norwich in the hunt for Dike, we asked out FLW writers whether they feel he would be a good addition for the Canaries…

Phil Spencer

I think that this could be a really good move.

Daryl Dike has exceeded all expectations since moving to Barnsley on loan this season and that has certainly put him in the shop window.

Pace, power, hold-up play and most crucially, goals. The American really has it all and with youth on his side I think that now is the time to challenge himself in the Premier League.

Under Daniel Farke he’d have a real opportunity to establish himself in the top flight and I think that if a deal could be agreed then this could end up being a match made in heaven.

Alfie Burns

This looks a decent bit of business for Norwich to be looking to do this summer.

There was a little bit too much pressure on Teemu Pukki last time out in the Premier League, which was a problem that Norwich were able to combat back in the Championship with the signing of Jordan Hugill.

However, stepping back up into the Premier League, there’s a need to evolve and provide Pukki with good enough support in the attack.

For me, this is where Dike looks a really good signing.

He’s shown at Barnsley he’s cut out for the English game, with his physique and finishing ability really standing out. The fact he’s 20, too, suggests his peak years are way down the line, so not only is he ready to impact the Norwich first team now, he can get better and better.

Competition is tough here when it comes to Dike, but Norwich can offer enough reasons why Carrow Road is a good place for the striker to be playing his football.

Jordan Rushworth

This seems like the perfect kind of signing for Norwich to make this summer, with Dike a player that fits their recruitment model very well and he would be able to potentially thrive under Farke’s coaching at Carrow Road. The 20-year-old should consider a move to the Canaries based off the development of other players in the last few years at the club.

Dike is a player that has proven he can handle the physicality of the English game and that he also that quality in the final third that make him a real handful for defences. He seems like someone that would be able to make the step up to the Premier League, and that is reflected in the amount of interest there is in him.

The 20-year-old would be able to bring a lot of mobility and physicality to Norwich’s forward line and he represents a different option to that of Teemu Pukki. He could also form an effective partnership with the Finland international and also Norwich’s other attacking players as he has done during his spell with Barnsley.

This is a signing that would show some real ambition for the Canaries to ensure that they build on their promotion and it is one that they should go all out to try and make happen.