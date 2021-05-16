‘Perfect kind of signing’ – Bristol City interested in move for ten-goal forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City have already begun the process of their rebuilding job under Nigel Pearson with a lot of key decisions having been made by the club in terms of outgoings.

The Robins’ retained list saw them be ruthless over the long-term futures of most of the players that were heading into the final stages of their current deals. One player that left the club was forward Famara Diedhiou and he is someone that they are now going to have to try and replace within their squad.

Pearson’s side are now being linked with a potential move for Luton Town forward James Collins, with the Robins joining the likes of Middlesbrough and Cardiff City in holding an interest in the Republic of Ireland international.

Collins managed to fire in ten league goals for Luton in the Championship this term, after netting 14 in their first campaign back in the English second tier in 2019/29. The forward though is now out of contract this summer and could be set to make a move away from Kenilworth Road.

With Bristol City interested in Collins, we asked out FLW writers whether they felt it would be a good potentially move for the Robins…

George Harbey

This would be an interesting signing.

First and foremost, Bristol City definitely need to add to their attacking options this summer, with Famara Diedhiou recently leaving the club on a free.

The club are clearly looking to head in a different direction, and Collins would be an interesting shout.

I didn’t think he’d adapt to the Championship, but he scored 14 goals last season and has 10 this season.

He is a hard-working striker and a classic number 9 who is excellent at holding up the ball and being in the right place at the right time.

He doesn’t possess a great deal of pace, but on a free transfer, it’s definitely worth a shout.

Jordan Rushworth

In a summer where Bristol City need to rebuild their squad but also be careful with their finances, this seems like the perfect kind of signing for them to make.

Collins is a forward that has perhaps defied what people felt he would be capable of in the Championship, with him managing to fire in 24 goals in total across the last two campaigns. That is not bad going for a player that had been operating in the lower leagues prior to that and he has had to work his way up to the English second tier.

The forward is very much in that old number nine sort of bracket, and he could well be able to thrive under someone like Pearson who has managed to get the best out of a number of quality strikers throughout his time as a manager at various different clubs.

Bristol City will want someone who they can rely in to chip in with around 10 to 15 goals a season for them. Given Collins’ past record you would have to say that he would be someone that would all but guarantee that sort of output if he plays regularly.

Toby Wilding

I think this could be a smart signing for Bristol City if they do manage to get it done.

With Famara Diedhiou among those to have been confirmed as leaving the club, it seems clear that the Robins are going to need to add some goalscoring threat to their side this summer, particularly after the disappointment of the season just.

Collins has shown during the past couple of seasons with Luton that he is capable of getting goals at Championship level, and his vast experience could also help some of those younger players currently coming through the ranks at Ashton Gate.

Add to that the fact that with his contract expiring this summer, Collins could be available on a free transfer, which obviously helps clubs from a financial perspective at this challenging moment for so many in that sense, and it does seem as though this could be well worth looking into for those at Bristol City.