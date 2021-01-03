‘Perfect’ – Grant McCann makes Rangers claim after Hull City victory

Hull City head coach Grant McCann has claimed yesterday was a “perfect Saturday” after the Tigers beat Charlton Athletic 2-0 and Rangers beat Celtic in the Old Firm derby.

Goals from Hakeeb Adelakun and Greg Docherty helped Hull claim a comprehensive victory against the Addicks, who created little despite having the lion’s share of possession.

That result means the Tigers remain four points back from League One leader’s Lincoln City but they do have a game in hand over the Imps.

Yesterday also saw Steven Gerrard’s Rangers side move 19 points clear of Celtic at the top of the SPFL after a tight 1-0 victory, which seems to have pleased the Hull boss as his Tweet after his side’s win over Charlton shows.

Hull City win and Rangers win. Perfect Saturday 👌🏼💙🐅 — Grant McCann (@grantmccann11) January 2, 2021

The Northern Irishman is a boyhood Gers fan and will no doubt be pleased as Gerrard looks on course to end Celtic’s recent dominance of the Scottish league.

The Old Firm derby victory looks huge for the Ibrox outfit, while Hull’s win yesterday could also prove to be important as it ended a run of four League One games without a win.

The Verdict

Yesterday day saw two huge victories for McCann’s teams, with Hull winning for the first time in a month and Rangers securing what could be a vital Old Firm victory.

Should both sides achieve their respective goals this season, they will likely look back on the first weekend as a key moment.

Tigers fans have got to be pretty pleased with their performance against the Addicks, having brushed their promotion rivals aside despite their recent bad run of form.