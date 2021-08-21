‘Perfect’, ‘Good as we’re gonna get’ – These Peterborough fans react as line-up announced for Preston North End clash

Peterborough United were well on their way to three points against Cardiff City in midweek – but disaster struck late on.

An Aden Flint brace secured a point for the Bluebirds and denied Posh from securing a second home victory in a row after their last-gasp comeback against Derby County last weekend.

Today’s visit to Preston North End though could have come at a good time with the Lilywhites losing all three of their opening matches of the season to find themselves rock-bottom of the Championship.

And it’s a return to Deepdale for Darren Ferguson who was relieved from his duties as North End boss nearly 11 years ago, and he’s set his team up in the familiar 3-4-1-2 formation that has made a return following a use of 4-4-2 on the opening day of the season against Luton Town.

There’s just one change to Peterborough’s side from the draw against Cardiff, with centre-back Mark Beevers injured, meaning that Josh Knight drops in from midfield to defence and in comes Jorge Grant, who missed out against the Bluebirds on Tuesday.

Let’s see how Posh fans are reacting to Ferguson’s selected line-up on social media.

Very happy with this and looking at Preston socials they aren’t happy with theirs. Could be another good Saturday. 💙 — Paul (@Pjcashman__) August 21, 2021

Seems like a solid team — Bacon (@Sir_Spinksy) August 21, 2021

Perfect — ben 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@BenPUFCx) August 21, 2021

That is as good as we’re gonna get right now, let’s go and fight for those 3 points 💙 https://t.co/ZTPqB7nlPl — Tomek 🇵🇱 (@teekpufc) August 21, 2021

#Norburniho will do the business again today! UTP. https://t.co/fw4q5hwRzZ — Danny Boy Miller (@DannyBoyMiller) August 21, 2021

Love that. Come on lads!!! 💙 https://t.co/ShJgZovwty — We Are The (P)osh™ (@WeAreThePosh) August 21, 2021

What a team I see here😍😍 https://t.co/lkClvdNgyO — Ryan (@pufc_ryan) August 21, 2021