‘Perfect for Boro’s current setup under Neil Warnock’ – Middlesbrough plot bargain signing from Championship rival: The verdict 

Middlesbrough are hoping to bolster their ranks with the signing of Pelly Ruddock, according to reports from Football Insider.

The Luton Town midfielder is facing an uncertain future with his contract at Kenilworth Road due to expire in the coming weeks.

The 27-year-old has been a massive player for the Hatters over the years after helping the club to climb back into the Championship, but with interesting building in his services it seems increasingly likely that he could move on.

Neil Warnock is blessed with options in central midfield, but would Pelly Ruddock be a good addition for Middlesbrough?

The team at FLW have their say…

Chris Thorpe

I think he would be a classic Neil Warnock signing if truth be told.

He’s out of contract and would prove to be a shrewd addition for Boro if they can get a deal over the line.

He offers a great engine in the centre of the park and has the dynamism required to make an impact in both boxes.

I’d say he is a signing that is needed as he would add something different in midfield to what the club already has.

Given the way Middlesbrough have operated in the market with Warnock at the helm so far, I could see them pulling this one off.

George Harbey

I could see Warnock absolutely loving working with Ruddock.

I remember watching him for Luton in around 2016 and he has really developed as a player. He was once a winger, and is now arguably one of the most dominant box-to-box midfielders in the Championship in my view.

He’s now started to add a few assists to his game and is turning into an all-round midfielder, and I think he’d be an excellent addition to Boro’s midfield.

I think there’s definitely scope to add more legs and tenacity to the midfield alongside the likes of Sam Morsy, and on a free transfer, it would be worth a punt for sure.

It would be a shrewd piece of business and another positive step towards next season, as Warnock continues to rebuild his Boro squad.

Jordan Rushworth This is a signing that I would be excited about if I were connected with Middlesbrough. Pelly Ruddock is a player that often goes under the radar but he is a powerful player that also has technical ability when in possession. He would be perfect for Boro’s current setup under Neil Warnock. Pelly Ruddock has been a strong performer in the Championship for the last two seasons now with Luton Town, which proves that he belongs at that level after working hard to help the Hatters get there all the way from the National League. That shows he is a real winner and also someone with the right attitude to have around a successful football club. The 27-year-old would be able to perform a box-to-box sort of role for Boro and has the ability to get up and down the pitch and get stuck in defensively and also carry a threat going forward. Those are exactly the sort of qualities that Warnock will feel he needs for next term. There will be few better options available on a free transfer than Pelly Ruddock for Middlesbrough this summer. They should go all out to make him an offer that he can not turn down and secure his signature.