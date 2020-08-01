Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City

‘Perfect fit’, ‘Would be a great addition’ – Plenty of Cardiff City fans react as club nears deal for Championship ace

Published

9 mins ago

on

Cardiff City are nearing the signing of Wigan Athletic striker Kieffer Moore, according to Football Insider.

The Welshman looks set to join Cardiff after a week of transfer speculation. It began with him being on the verge of signing for QPR before that move broke down, and he was then linked with a host of other Championship clubs.

Now it looks as though he’ll sign for Cardiff City, with the move all-but-confirmed as we head into the only summer month before the scheduled September restart.

Plenty of Cardiff fans have reacted warmly to the news. Moore, 27, managed 10 goals in the Championship for relegated Wigan last season, with four of those coming in the final five games of the season.

Cardiff meanwhile missed out on a trip to Wembley after losing their play-off semi-final tie against Fulham.

See how the Bluebirds fans have reacted to the news over the last 24 hours below:


