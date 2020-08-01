‘Perfect fit’, ‘Would be a great addition’ – Plenty of Cardiff City fans react as club nears deal for Championship ace

Cardiff City are nearing the signing of Wigan Athletic striker Kieffer Moore, according to Football Insider.

The Welshman looks set to join Cardiff after a week of transfer speculation. It began with him being on the verge of signing for QPR before that move broke down, and he was then linked with a host of other Championship clubs.

Now it looks as though he’ll sign for Cardiff City, with the move all-but-confirmed as we head into the only summer month before the scheduled September restart.

Plenty of Cardiff fans have reacted warmly to the news. Moore, 27, managed 10 goals in the Championship for relegated Wigan last season, with four of those coming in the final five games of the season.

Cardiff meanwhile missed out on a trip to Wembley after losing their play-off semi-final tie against Fulham.

See how the Bluebirds fans have reacted to the news over the last 24 hours below:

Kieffer Moore this season: Games Played: 36 (32 starts)

Goals: 10

Assists: 4

Big Chances Created: 5 Proven at this level and if we can sign him he could be just the type of goal threat we need up front and would be a great addition to the squad. #CardiffCity #CCFC #Bluebirds pic.twitter.com/Va9Xk5Rbj1 — Rhian 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Rhian1211) July 31, 2020

Only thing is I feel like glatzel is now finally coming good so what would this mean for him — Jordan Motherway (@JordanMotherwa3) July 31, 2020

Pretty solid source. Decent signing if it comes off. — – (@NNorms76) July 31, 2020

Announce promotion — Jamie Rees (@JRees1927) July 31, 2020

Really hope these Kieffer Moore rumours are true, he's a good number 9 and has always smacked me has a perfect fit for Cardiff. A big man who can take the rough and tumble of this league but make no mistake about he can play football too 👌 — David (@DJbluebird1927) August 1, 2020

Would genuinely like Moore at Cardiff IF we play him with a 2nd striker — Callum Sheppard (@CalSheppard) July 31, 2020

You just know we wouldn’t tho. Up top by himself with two wingers — Martin Jenkins (@MartinJenkins33) August 1, 2020