‘Perfect fit’ – Swansea City consider deal for Wolves winger: The verdict

Swansea City have been named as one of three Championship clubs currently chasing a deal for Wolves winger Ryan Giles, as per a Tweet from journalist Alex Crook.

The Tweet also names QPR and Hull City as interested parties, whilst one of his previous tweets suggests that Cardiff City are also in the running for the player who spent the first half of the season with the Bluebirds.

Giles, who embarked on two Championship loan spells last season at Coventry City and Rotherham United, meaning now that a fourth second-tier loan spell could be sanctioned this month.

Giles was recalled by his parent club at the beginning of the month because of a player shortage at the Premier League outfit, with The Athletic’s Tim Spiers outlining that it is likely that he will head back out on loan.

Joshua Cole

This would be a spectacular bit of business by Swansea if they are able to win the race for Ryan Giles’ signature as the midfielder has already demonstrated that he is capable of thriving at this level during the current campaign.

Before being recalled by Wolves, the 21-year-old managed to provide nine direct goal contributions in the second-tier for Cardiff City as he averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.76.

When you consider that Swansea have only managed to find the back of the net on 26 occasions in the Championship this season, they may need to sign a player who possesses an abundance of creativity this month.

Keeping this in mind, Giles may turn out to be the perfect fit for the Jacks and thus they ought to be doing everything in their power to secure his services.

Charlie Gregory

It would be a huge blow for Cardiff to see one of their brightest loan stars exit one Welsh club to join their rivals – but for Swansea it would be a shrewd bit of business.

He has absolutely flourished with the Bluebirds so far this campaign and he has shown that he is well capable of competing in the Championship and performing to a high level. With nine assists to his name, his creativity and vision cannot be questioned at this level.

With Swansea desperate to try and push on in the league in the second half of the campaign, the addition of Giles could be a huge boost. Russell Martin likes a talented young player who can play to his style of football and he definitely could.

If Swansea can pull off a deal, then they should do so at all costs this month.

Ned Holmes

What a signing this would be for the Swans.

Ryan Giles was phenomenal during his loan spell at Welsh rivals Cardiff City and remains the joint-highest assist provider in the Championship this term despite being recalled at the start of the month.

His delivery from out wide and set pieces is outstanding and he’d be a fantastic player for Russell Martin to add to his squad.

Giles looks to have the technical ability to thrive in Martin’s system, so it could prove a fantastic addition.

At Cardiff, he proved himself capable of slotting in as a wing-back as well, which is another positive.

It would no doubt frustrate Bluebirds fans, which is another positive for the Swans.