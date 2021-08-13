‘Perfect fit’ – Barnsley set sights on Cardiff City player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Barnsley have expressed an interest in Cardiff City defender Ciaron Brown, as first outlined in an FLW exclusive yesterday.

The versatile defender has been targeted by Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough this summer, as Football League World reported in July, whilst the latest update from FLW has stated that Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town have also joined the race.

Brown spent the first half of last season with Livingston, before securing regular Championship football with The Bluebirds from March onwards.

Primarily operating as a centre-back under Mick McCarthy, Brown is just as competent playing at left-back.

The left-footed defender, who is also a Northern Ireland international, is entering the final 12 months of his contract in South Wales, hence the growing interest in him.

With Barnsley joining the race for Ciaron Brown, we asked the team at FLW to share their thoughts…

Marcus Ally

Ciaron Brown would be an astute acquisition for Markus Schopp’s Barnsley, providing competent centre back cover, competition for places and also giving the Tykes the option to move on another defender if they so wish.

Brown was very impressive towards the back end of last season under Mick McCarthy, if you could pick a manager to develop a young centre back he would be right up there, however with the likes of Curtis Nelson and Aden Flint at the heart of the Bluebirds backline, Brown could have his work cut out getting regular game time.

The Northern Ireland international suits the fluid identity of Barnsley, equally comfortable playing on the left side of defence or even in midfield. The Tykes probably even represent a step up from Cardiff City at the moment with the brand of football they play and also with their sights set on finishing in the top six for the second time in succession.

George Harbey

I think this would be a perfect fit to be honest.

The likes of Marcel Ritzmaier and Michael Sollbauer have departed this summer, so further depth is needed at the back.

Ciaron Brown is a player who played at wing-back or as a left-sided centre-half for the Tykes last season, and I think that he would suit their style of play.

Mick McCarthy is a big fan of his and wants to tie him down to a new deal, though, so I’d be very surprised to see him leave South Wales this summer.

If Barnsley could get him over the line, it would be a great signing and could push Callum Styles into more of a central midfield role.

Barnsley fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Tykes transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 Which club did Barnsley sign Josh Benson from in the summer of 2021? Blackburn Rovers Newcastle United Burnley Southampton