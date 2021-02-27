‘Perfect’, ‘Exactly what I would have done’ – These Watford fans react as Xisco makes two changes for Bournemouth clash

Life for Watford under Xisco Munoz has been pretty smooth and the inexperienced Spaniard has guided the Hornets to within a whisker of the automatic promotion places in the Championship.

With Swansea faltering at Huddersfield last weekend and Brentford in a wretched run of form, Watford have taken full advantage and are now level on points with the second-placed Bees.

That has happened due to four wins in a row – a run that started with a 6-0 demolition job of Bristol City and in midweek the Hornets picked up a vital 3-2 victory on the road against Blackburn Rovers.

For all the doubters he had when he arrived, Xisco is proving people wrong and the team are finally now showing their true potential going forward – a front three of Ismaila Sarr, Joao Pedro and Ken Sema being as dangerous as any in the division.

They face a tough test this afternoon though as they make an away trip to the south coast against AFC Bournemouth – now managed by Jonathan Woodgate until the end of the season.

With the Cherries wildly inconsistent right now though, Xisco will feel as though this is a good chance to pick up some more points in their race for promotion.

Xisco has made just two changes to his starting 11 – with William Troost-Ekong and Dan Gosling dropping out – the latter against his former club – in favour of Craig Cathcart and Nathaniel Chalobah.

Check out what the Watford fans think of the line-up below.

Bringing in the best defender named Craig in Europe I see — Riggy (@Riggzon) February 27, 2021

Pretty happy with the team selection as it is about consistent — Leo Mansell (@mansellleo) February 27, 2021

Lovely jubbly — Frank (@FrankieHolliday) February 27, 2021

Strong 💪 — Stuart (@stuscottwatford) February 27, 2021

Well happy with that 🐝 Let’s do this 👊❤️💛🖤 https://t.co/aV0yXuSmwx — Jimmy Martin (@WFCJimmy) February 27, 2021