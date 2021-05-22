‘Perfect’, ‘Could be huge’ – Many Swansea fans react as Cooper makes bold selection call for Barnsley second leg

Swansea City hold a slender advantage going into their Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Barnsley at the Liberty Stadium – but there’s still all to play for.

The match at Oakwell on Monday probably didn’t pan out like everyone thought it would, with the expected contrasting styles you would have probably expected Swansea to dominate possession.

It wasn’t the case however with the Yorkshire side keeping more of the ball than their opponents, but they couldn’t stop the ball from hitting the back of their own net in the second half.

That’s because despite it being an even game, Andre Ayew showed a moment of class to settle the first 90 minutes with a left-footed effort inside the Barnsley box.

Swansea perhaps hold a mental advantage over their opponents as well, knowing they’ve beaten the Tykes on all three of their meetings so far this season but anything can happen in the play-offs, as Steve Cooper will know having experienced the highs and lows against Brentford in the semi-finals last year.

Cooper threw a curveball for the first leg by throwing young striker Liam Cullen into the starting line-up, and Cullen does not retain his place from the start this evening as the more experienced attacking outlet of Wayne Routledge has been preferred, having started just five matches all season.

There seems to be unanimous approval from Swansea fans for Cooper’s selection choice of the 36-year-old as you can see from the social media reaction.

Great side, Routledge up top was defo the call. COYS 🦢🦢 — HnoSpeaksFacts (@HnoScfc) May 22, 2021

what a team — 🇬🇭 (@jackwilliams14_) May 22, 2021

Perfect 👌 — SwanseaCityJacks (@SwanseaFC_Jacks) May 22, 2021

Happy Routledge is starting, come on lads!!🦢 https://t.co/KTdIRoiiH8 — Charlie Clode (@clode_charlie) May 22, 2021

Makes perfect sense this team. I would like to have seen Smith and Roberts but I can see why it’s been done. The experience of Routledge could be huge. Cmon lads 🦢 https://t.co/fYvAuJREGN — øli 🦢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@scfcoli) May 22, 2021