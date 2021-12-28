‘Perfect’, ‘Confident from the off’ – Many Derby County fans react to player’s performance

Many Derby County fans have taken to Twitter to react to Ryan Allsop’s performance in their 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion last night.

The Rams picked up what could prove to be a vital three points in the grand scheme of things thanks to a solitary goal from Colin Kazim-Richards just short of the hour mark.

Along with their striker finding the back of the net, Derby were also indebted to Allsop who pulled off some great saves to ensure his side walked away with the victory at Pride Park.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Derby County faithful to react to what they had seen from the goalkeeper last night, with many taking to social media to air their views on the shot stopper’s performance as a whole.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Allsop helped his team get the win.

Never! Ever! Eveeeeer! Play Roos again. Allsop, what a keeper! Wouldn't be in the bottom three if it wasn't for Roos. — Joe Goldberg (@Atwal16) December 27, 2021

His positional play was perfect had command of his box and that save at the end his foot movement was better than Fred Astaire — Michael Fletcher (@gemini3663) December 28, 2021

Made it look so easy today by being in the right position every time. Great save at the end. — gordon kinnear (@gkbusdriver) December 27, 2021

Amazing that one at the end aswell omg — debbie (@debbie39719347) December 27, 2021

Looked confident from the off. No stuttering, a là Roos — Rich Barnes (@rehabrich) December 27, 2021

Hahaha; looks like he doing a photo shoot !! Wall! #dcfcfans https://t.co/XOj5dfroTA — lucynorthstandram (@luc7_dcfc) December 27, 2021