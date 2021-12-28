Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘Perfect’, ‘Confident from the off’ – Many Derby County fans react to player’s performance

Published

26 seconds ago

on

Many Derby County fans have taken to Twitter to react to Ryan Allsop’s performance in their 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion last night. 

The Rams picked up what could prove to be a vital three points in the grand scheme of things thanks to a solitary goal from Colin Kazim-Richards just short of the hour mark.

Along with their striker finding the back of the net, Derby were also indebted to Allsop who pulled off some great saves to ensure his side walked away with the victory at Pride Park.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Derby County faithful to react to what they had seen from the goalkeeper last night, with many taking to social media to air their views on the shot stopper’s performance as a whole.

Quiz: Can you name which club Derby County sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26

Who did Derby sell Jayden Bogle to?

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Allsop helped his team get the win.


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Perfect’, ‘Confident from the off’ – Many Derby County fans react to player’s performance

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: