Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton has revealed that Brennan Johnson is likely to remain at Lincoln City for the remainder of the season.

Johnson has enjoyed a fruitful campaign on loan at Lincoln this season, helping the Imps mount a real promotion push in League One.

The 19-year-old has scored seven goals in all competitions and produced a number of assists for Michael Appleton’s side, and has made huge strides of improvement in all aspects of his game.

With Forest struggling for goals and languishing towards the bottom of the Championship, fans have been calling for Johnson to be recalled this month.

Hughton, though, says he is pleased with the way Johnson is developing, and says the young midfielder is ‘probably’ best off staying with the Imps for the rest of the campaign.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, he said: “There would be numerous occasions where somebody goes out on loan and you find they’re not playing so much.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, he said: "There would be numerous occasions where somebody goes out on loan and you find they're not playing so much.

"At the moment, probably my thoughts are more very much that he's better off there. "We look forward to him hopefully having a very good season. And then the summer becomes a different story."

