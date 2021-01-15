“At the moment, probably my thoughts are more very much that he’s better off there.
“We look forward to him hopefully having a very good season. And then the summer becomes a different story.”
Plenty of Forest fans have since reacted to Hughton’s comments, with many left hugely satisfied with Johnson staying out on loan.
Here’s what they had to say…
Disappointing but not surprised, still haven't found our rhythm in attack yet, he won't get game time sadly.
— FPL Forest (@NFFC_FPL) January 14, 2021
Too be fair, he will be expecting Freeman to get fit and do the job. Everyone was rather pleased when we signed him, then THAT goal showed promise. Unfortunately injury has struck but should soon be back. If he does BJ would likely have been sub. Better playing regularly.
— Paul Gibson (@redgolf99) January 14, 2021
Agree 100%.
— Forest (@nffc_news__) January 14, 2021
Probably the right decision for me.
Giving youth a chance is an opportunity, but some fans appear to think it's the be all and end all. Because a youth player is performing in league 1 or 2 does not mean he can make it in the championship! #NFFC
— Malcolm Heron (@mallyslife_) January 14, 2021
He’s playing good football, he’s clearly enjoying it, I think it’s the right decision.
— Jake Sisson (@jakesisso2012) January 14, 2021
Come back twice the player with a full season.
— Jake Coz (@jake_corrick) January 14, 2021
Ultimately the better choice. Whilst we are screaming out for Johnson atm, better for his development to have a full season and can build a team around him next season.
— r o s s (@irossb_) January 14, 2021
Perfect choice
— J ☔️ (@champagneuzi) January 14, 2021