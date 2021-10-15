Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Perfect’, ‘Brilliant’ – These West Brom fans are confident as XI vs Birmingham City named

Published

14 mins ago

on

West Brom will be looking to go to the top of the Championship by beating Birmingham City at The Hawthorns this evening.

Valerien Ismael’s men have been excellent this season, but they were below par against Stoke City last time out, when they deservedly fell to a 1-0 defeat.

Given their form overall, wholesale changes were not expected in response to one defeat, but Ismael has made changes, with Matt Clarke the notable one, as he returns to the left of the back three, allowing Conor Townsend to play in his preferred wing-back position.

Another change has seen Jordan Hugill drop out, as Matt Phillips is handed a start in attack along with Callum Robinson and Karlan Grant.

Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10

The club were founded in 1878. True or false?

Elsewhere, after an injury scare against the Potters, Alex Mowatt has kept his place in the XI after the issue wasn’t as bad as first feared, but Grady Diangana isn’t involved, which would suggest he has a knock.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the team news from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Perfect’, ‘Brilliant’ – These West Brom fans are confident as XI vs Birmingham City named

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: