‘Perfect’, ‘Brilliant’ – These West Brom fans are confident as XI vs Birmingham City named

West Brom will be looking to go to the top of the Championship by beating Birmingham City at The Hawthorns this evening.

📋 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📋 Matt Clarke returns to the side to face Blues. Matty Phillips starts up top. "Irish legend" Callum Robinson is also named in the XI. IntouchGames Ltd | #WBA — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) October 15, 2021

Valerien Ismael’s men have been excellent this season, but they were below par against Stoke City last time out, when they deservedly fell to a 1-0 defeat.

Given their form overall, wholesale changes were not expected in response to one defeat, but Ismael has made changes, with Matt Clarke the notable one, as he returns to the left of the back three, allowing Conor Townsend to play in his preferred wing-back position.

Another change has seen Jordan Hugill drop out, as Matt Phillips is handed a start in attack along with Callum Robinson and Karlan Grant.

Elsewhere, after an injury scare against the Potters, Alex Mowatt has kept his place in the XI after the issue wasn’t as bad as first feared, but Grady Diangana isn’t involved, which would suggest he has a knock.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the team news from Twitter…

Finally townsend back at wingback — Tom (MR T) (@BaggiesTom1) October 15, 2021

Great to see Clarke in the lineup, team looks great!

However, where’s Diangana!?!? 😱 — JonW1995 (@JonW1995) October 15, 2021

Perfect team COME ON ALBION — Nathan (@wba_nathan) October 15, 2021

Most defensive bench I’ve ever seen — luis turton (@luis_turton) October 15, 2021

Brilliant line-up 👏 👌 👍 — Chris Henderson (@ChrisHe911) October 15, 2021

What a team suiiii https://t.co/eXcewvW3e7 — Harry Thompson (@harry_thompson3) October 15, 2021