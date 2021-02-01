‘Perfect’, ‘Best day of the year’ – Many Derby County fans react to Rangers transfer update

Derby County have signed Rangers defender George Edmundson on loan until the end of the season, which has drawn an excited reaction from fans of the East Midlands club.

It’s been a very busy end to the winter window for the Rams, who have also signed Everton’s Beni Beni Baningime, Manchester United’s Tenden Mengi and Stoke City’s Lee Gregory – with Patrick Roberts also expected to join from Manchester City before the night is up.

Edmundson’s arrival was announced after the deadline had passed, though the club has revealed that he signed the paperwork that’ll keep him at Pride Park until the summer on Monday afternoon.

The 23-year-old knows the EFL as he came through the Oldham academy before making the switch to Ibrox in 2019.

The central defender has struggled to cement a regular place in Steven Gerrard’s first team since but was a bit-part player last term.

Edmundson has been out of favour this season, featuring just once, but will have a chance to prove himself in a Derby team that have started to turn things around under Rooney’s stewardship.

With three wins on the bounce and a raft of new signings arriving, there’s a lot to be positive about among the Pride Park faithful at the moment – as many fans’ reactions to the Rangers deal shows.

Read their responses here:

Things you love to see welcome to derby @georgedmundson4 🐏 https://t.co/YKIVvSpG7k — Jordan Shelton (@jordie_DCFC_) February 1, 2021

Deadline day is the best day of the year when you actually sign players!!!, two more to come! https://t.co/wpb3yIXDLP — DCFCHub (@DcfcHub) February 1, 2021

GET INNNNN — Lewis (@LewisJubb) February 1, 2021

Yeh @WayneRooney your amazing try and get more signings come on. — Matthew Frost (@MattDCFCFrost) February 1, 2021

Get in there — Om marwaha (@marwaha_om) February 1, 2021

LETS GOOOO — George Gall (@dcfcgally) February 1, 2021