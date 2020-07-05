Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Perfect', 'Beautiful' – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans are loving latest team announcement

11 mins ago

Sheffield Wednesday take on play-off chasing Swansea City on Sunday afternoon, as they look to bounce back from a frustrating defeat to West Brom in their last match. 

The Owls were beaten 3-0 by the Baggies in midweek, and Garry Monk will be eager to see a response from his side when they return to action on Sunday.

But it won’t be an easy task by any stretch of the imagination, with Swansea still well in the hunt to challenge for a top-six finish this term.

Steve Cooper’s side are currently sat tenth in the Championship table, and will fancy their chances of picking up three points against Wednesday.

Garry Monk has named his starting XI ahead of the game with Alessio Da Cruz and Kieran Lee coming into the starting XI, along with Julian Borner who has returned from injury.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans took to social media to issue their thoughts on Monk’s latest team selection ahead of the game against the Swans.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


