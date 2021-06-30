‘Perfect’, ‘A thing of beauty’ – These Swansea City fans are delighted after club update

Swansea City have revealed that they will have a new badge for next season.

🦢 𝐁𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐚 𝗝𝗔𝗖𝗞 🦢 We are excited to reveal a new club crest for the 2021-22 campaign, which is inspired by the 40th anniversary of the Swans’ first-ever promotion to the top-flight in 1981. 👉 https://t.co/lC2tKwDHvE pic.twitter.com/4YtZSs0wR2 — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) June 30, 2021

The decision has been made to make the switch for the next campaign as it will be the 40th anniversary of when the club were promoted to the top-flight for the first time in their history – something they will hope to do again next season.

Making such a change can often be divisive among the fan base, however it’s fair to say that this new design has gone down very well with the support.

The circular badge is described as an ‘updated, modernised representation’ of the former crest that the club had during the 80s and 90s, which included that memorable campaign under John Toshack in ’81.

Whilst this is only a temporary measure, many fans would be happy if the Swans stuck with the badge moving forward.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…

Well I guess I am buying all the kits this year — Casey, Nemo 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🦢 (@C_E_Briggs) June 30, 2021

Nicer than the actual badge — DJM (@Djm00r3) June 30, 2021

Love this badge. 100x improvement. — Tim Morgan (@thetimmorgan) June 30, 2021

It's a thing of beauty, guys. A thing of beauty. — KB (@potassium_boron) June 30, 2021

Make it permanent! — Scott T (@scottJT89) June 30, 2021

Who ever organised this needs a pay rise. Perfect. — Steven Bowen-Wilkie (@BowenWilkie) June 30, 2021

Now that's a nostalgic shot in the arm I needed… — FML (@philsajack) June 30, 2021