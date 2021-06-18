Pereira to depart? 2 transfer developments we could see emerge at West Brom in the next few weeks

West Brom will be looking to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking heading into the new league campaign.

The Baggies were relegated from the top flight last term under the management of Sam Allardyce, in a season where they struggled for a positive run of results throughout the year.

There were a few players that impressed during the season, with Matheus Pereira being a classic example of that, with the midfielder impressing during the 2020/21 campaign.

But the Baggies are yet to have a permanent manager in place as of yet, with it recently being revealed that they’re keen on appointing Barnsley’s Valérien Ismaël as their new boss ahead of the new season.

We take a look at TWO transfer developments we could see emerge at West Brom in the next few weeks.

Pereira heading for the exit door?

Matheus Pereira caught the eye with a number of strong performances for West Brom in recent seasons, and that includes most recently in the Premier League.

The Baggies midfielder made 34 appearances for them last season, and was one of the few players to perform to a high standard more times than not.

The 25-year-old chipped in with 12 goals and six assists in all competitions for West Brom in the 2020/21 season, although his efforts weren’t quite enough as they were relegated from the Premier League.

It appears as though his strong showings haven’t gone unnoticed though, with the likes of Aston Villa, Leicester City, West Ham and Leeds United reportedly being keen on reaching an agreement to sign Pereira.

West Brom are reportedly looking for a fee in the region of £15million to move Pereira on, although it remains to be seen as to whether any interested parties will match the Baggies’ valuation this summer.

Further interest in signing Jerry Yates

West Brom have reportedly registered their interest in signing Blackpool forward Jerry Yates ahead of the 2021/22 season, according to The Sun.

Yates played an important role in the Tangerines’ promotion-winning campaign, as they beat Lincoln City in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

The forward netted 23 goals in 54 appearances for Neil Critchley’s side in total, and it appears as though his impressive performances haven’t gone unnoticed.

Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City and Nottingham Forest are also believed to be keen on signing the 24-year-old this summer, although it remains to be seen as to which club is leading the race to land his signature.

The Baggies are seemingly keen to add to their attacking options ahead of the new season, and it’ll be interesting to see whether they step up their interest in signing Yates.