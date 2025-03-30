West Bromwich Albion are in search of promotion back to the Premier League at the fourth attempt under Tony Mowbray.

The former Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers coach took the Baggies to the big time back in 2007 and is tasked with doing it all over again in the Black Country.

Albion have a strong chance of finishing inside the top six and having a shot at a Premier League return, which would mark a wonderful start to the new ownership of Shilen Patel.

Promotion would wash away previous financial anxiety that has surrounded the club, with the Florida-based businessman, along with Sporting Director, Andrew Nestor, using such an influx of funds to help turn the club back into a well-established side in the top tier.

While it is currently unknown which division West Brom will be playing in next season, Football League World lists the dream summer transfer window for the Baggies, should promotion be achieved.

IN: Matheus Pereira

First up on the list is Matheus Pereira, who wowed the Albion faithful in his two-year stint at The Hawthorns.

The winger scored eight goals and provided 20 assists in his debut campaign, demonstrating himself as one of the most talented players the second tier has ever witnessed.

His explosiveness in the final third led to a range of world-class finishes and sublime skills, while his ability from dead ball situations proved to be a nuisance for any Championship defender.

The 28-year-old continued to shine in the Premier League after making a permanent switch for £8.25 million, scoring 11 times with six assists, including an unforgettable brace against local rivals Wolves at Molineux.

Matheus Pereira - West Brom stats (Transfermarkt) Apps Goals Assists Minutes played 77 20 26 6109

After returning to his native Brazil following relegation back down to the second tier, Albion haven’t been able to replace the gaping hole he left in the number 10 role, but a report from the Express & Star has detailed how Pereira is keen on a move back to Europe, so the Baggies could offer him a route for a sensational return should they make it back to the top-flight.

IN: Greg Taylor

Despite the financial boost from potential promotion, West Brom would still be on the lookout for a bargain buy, and could get one at left-back this summer.

While Callum Styles has impressed in his opening season, there are still question marks over his ability at the top level, while Gianluca Frabotta has failed to make an impact and Torbjorn Heggem will be heavily relied on in the centre of defence.

With this in mind, the Baggies will have to stock up their options at both right and left-back, and Celtic’s Greg Taylor could be a shrewd buy with his contract running down at Celtic Park.

The 27-year-old has played 208 times for Celtic and chipped in with nine goals and 32 assists, with his athleticism and experience key factors to his long stay in Scotland.

However, Taylor would surely be keen on a fresh challenge in either the Championship or the Premier League, and The Hawthorns could be an attractive option for the defender.

OUT: Devante Cole

Seemingly heading for the exit door in the summer from West Brom is Devante Cole, who has been unable to add a presence to the Baggies frontline since joining from Barnsley last summer.

Despite recording 18 goals for Barnsley in League One the season prior, Cole hasn’t been able to replicate those goalscoring exploits, and with the abundance of options Albion will have between now and in the summer, it doesn’t appear he will be breaking into the first-team picture any time soon.

From this, Cole is likely to be a priority sell for the Baggies as they look to trim the squad down.

OUT: Gianluca Frabotta

Gianluca Frabotta has had a dismal first season at West Brom since arriving from native giants Juventus.

Aimed to be the replacement for Conor Townsend, Frabotta hasn’t been favoured under Carlos Corberan or Tony Mowbray, with the defender making just a handful of appearances off the bench and sometimes not even being included in the matchday squad.