Pereira in: The best combined West Brom XI from the last 5 years – Do you agree?

It’s fair to say that is has been a rather turbulent past five years for West Bromwich Albion.

During that time period, the Baggies have twice suffered relegation from the Premier League, won one automatic promotion from the Championship, and suffered disappointment with defeat in the second-tier play-offs as well.

Perhaps not surprisingly given all that drama, there have been plenty of names who have stood out on the pitch at The Hawthorns over that spell, many of whom will be remembered fondly by the club’s fans.

With that in mind, we’ve selected out best West Brom starting lineup from the past five years, and you can take a look at it, right here.

The goalkeeping position was a far from easy to decide, given the form of both Ben Foster and Sam Johnstone during this time.

But given the upward trajectory Johnstone is on, and the fact that his form with the Baggies has seen him break into the England side, we’ve gone with the 28-year-old between the posts.

In defence, long-serving Craig Dawson was a key figure at the heart of defence towards the start of this time period, something Dara O’Shea has become over the past few years, with his recent injury a major blow for West Brom.

At full-back, the experienced Kieran Gibbs, and Darnell Furlong, who has developed into a stand out player for the Baggies, even impressing at times in the Premier League last season, get the nod.

Albion legend Chris Brunt, who brought an illustrious career with West Brom to an end in 2020, anchors the midfield.

Callum Robinson and Grady Diangana have both shown their attacking threat out wide in a Baggies shirt, with the latter in particular outstanding during the club’s 2019/20 promotion winning campaign.

The same could also be said Matheus Pereira, who was also able to shine in the Premier League for the club last season, despite the club’s relegation, and would score 20 goals and provide 22 assists in 77 games during his two years with the Baggies.

Upfront, Dwight Gayle and Jay Rodriguez – who both scored more than 20 league goals for the Baggies as they missed out on promotion via the play-offs during the 2018/19 season – lead the line for this side, posing a significant goal threat with the creative ability of Pereira behind them.