Pereira, attacking blow, unfinished business: The latest Bradford City transfer headlines you might have missed

Bradford City are among the favourites to battle it out for automatic promotion from League Two, ahead of Mark Hughes’ first full season with the Bantams.

The club have not managed a top seven finish in any of the three seasons since their relegation from the third tier, and they were fancied for a sustained promotion push this time last year under Derek Adams.

Stockport County may be able to compete for a double promotion after winning the National League title, but the four sides relegated from League One are not expected to be as strong as they were last season.

With a full pre-season under his belt, and after being backed by the club in the transfer market, the time to judge Hughes’ credentials at Valley Parade is fast approaching.

According to the Telegraph and Argus, Hughes is hoping to bring Dion Pereira back to Bradford, after the 23-year-old impressed in a loan spell from Luton Town in the second half of last season.

The winger appears to be trying to force his way into Nathan Jones’ first team plans at Kenilworth Road at the moment, but the Bantams remain optimistic that a time will come, potentially late on in the window, where the 23-year-old will be made available by the Hatters once again.

Pereira only made ten appearances for the club last season, but it is clear to see that he made his mark on the team and Hughes.

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Bradford City facts?

1 of 25 The club were founded in 1903 True False

The Bantams have made 14 summer signings, the headliner arguably being Richie Smallwood, already, but Hughes refused to rule out further activity when he spoke to the Telegraph and Argus.

They will need a deep squad to achieve consistency next season, and Hughes’ wishes are being granted at the moment.

Abo Eisa picked up a significant, but not major, injury in a pre-season friendly against Sunderland, as per the Telegraph and Argus, and his absence may see another wide player arrive to maintain competition for places, definitely increasing the chances of Pereira returning to the club if he becomes available.

Bantams supporters will be desperate to avoid a fifth straight season in League Two and the pressure is on Hughes to deliver.