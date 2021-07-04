Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City among several top flight clubs chasing recently-relegated EFL star

Manchester City are among a number of unnamed Premier League clubs interested in a summer move for Antonee Robinson, according to The Athletic.

Reports from The Sun emerged last month claiming that the champions of England were interested in a move for the Fulham man as they look to increase their left-back options ahead of their title defence.

That report claimed that the 23-year-old could cost in the region of £10million, a price tag that seems to have triggered more interest in his services.

Robinson has only been with Fulham for 12 months after completing a move to Craven Cottage last summer after leaving Wigan Athletic following their relegation from the Championship.

In his first season in West London, the wing-back made 32 appearances for Scott Parker’s side as they battled to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Unfortunately the Whites did suffer relegation and so Robinson is facing the prospect of starting the new campaign back in the Championship.

It remains to be seen whether a move could be on the cards for the defender, but with such a wealth of interest it certainly looks like it’s going to be an interesting few weeks for the defender.

The verdict

It’s no surprise to see Antonee Robinson attracting interest.

A move back to the Premier League could be a real possibility for the player this summer, but it remains to be seen if Manchester City would be the best bet for the player.

First team opportunities could be limited for the 23-year-old at the Etihad Stadium, so that’s certainly something that he will need to consider ahead of a potential move.

However given that he’d be in contention to win just about every trophy available it’s highly unlikely that the player would be able to ignore the chance to link up with Pep Guardiola.