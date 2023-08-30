Highlights Leicester City's ambitious summer transfers have contributed to their early-season success and they are looking to bring in more fresh faces before the transfer window closes.

James McAtee, a talented young midfielder from Manchester City, is being pursued by Leicester City and other clubs, and Pep Guardiola will decide whether he stays or goes on loan today.

Leicester's potential signing of McAtee would be a strong statement of their ambitions, as he has already shown great progress and his goal threat and ball-carrying ability would bring something new to the team.

There is a renewed feeling of optimism surrounding Leicester City at the moment.

By and large, the Foxes have responded to the trials and tribulations of relegation from the Premier League admirably; they have appointed a young manager with a philosophy for the future, they have swiftly moved players on who no longer wanted to be at the club and have replaced some of the more significant departures with individuals committed to helping them return at the first time of asking.

Granted, it is still early days, but Leicester appear to have assembled their own jigsaw already and it is no surprise nor injustice to see them sit at very top of the league table.

Indeed, it is difficult to envisage them being too far from that position when the season finishes.

Their ambitious summer activity has proved vital to the early-season success that has followed, but Leicester are not done there and are still seeking to bring further fresh faces through the door before the transfer window slams shut at the end of this week.

Maresca's attempts to leverage his Manchester City connections has proved a key part of the club's fresh transfer strategy, too, and he has already succeeded in acquiring the services of defender Callum Doyle on a season long loan.

He is now trying his hand to bring James McAtee to the club on loan too, and Pep Guardiola is due to make a decision on that front later today.

Leicester City transfer interest in Man City's James McAtee

This is according to a recent Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon, which claims that Guardiola is set to decide whether McAtee will stay with the club for the 2023/24 campaign or head out on a second successive loan spell.

The attacking midfielder made a big impression as he helped Sheffield United to automatic promotion from the Championship last time out and has since emerged as a wanted man.

Nixon's report has revealed that Wolves, Ajax and Leicester are all circling for his signatures, while the Blades are unsurprisingly keen on bringing him back to Brammall Lane, too.

It is believed that Guardiola is currently running the rule over McAtee and fellow academy graduate Cole Palmer, and will make an imminent decision on who stays and who goes.

He reportedly wants one of the two homegrown prospects to remain in his first-team set-up whereas the other will depart the club on loan, and Palmer himself has earned interest from top-flight trio Burnley, West Ham and Brighton.

Would Man City's James McAtee be a good signing for Leicester City?

If Leicester do sign McAtee then it will most certainly transpire as another serious statement of intent from Maresca's side, who would only receive a further boost to their ambitions of scooping the second-tier title.

McAtee has already made remarkable progress in his young career and scored nine times in the league under Paul Heckingbottom amid just 21 starts- and given he is still aged just 20, he is only going to get better.

His goal threat from midfield and ability to drive forwards and beat opposition defenders with his ball-carrying ability will bring something new to the Leicester side, and they will be hoping that Guardiola allows him to go out and cut his teeth on loan once again this term.