Pep Guardiola reveals role Burnley’s Vincent Kompany played in Manchester City summer signing

Pep Guardiola went to Vincent Kompany for transfer advice for Manchester City this summer.

The Catalan spoke to the Burnley manager over the possibility of signing Sergio Gomez for the Premier League side.

The full back was part of Kompany’s side at Anderlecht prior to his arrival at Turf Moor.

City agreed a deal for the defender with Guardiola trusting Kompany to give the details on what to expect from the Premier League champions’ new signing.

The 21-year-old played 34 league games in Kompany’s side last season, scoring five goals and earning 11 assists.

“He’s so young, open to learn, I spoke with Vinny about him,” said Guardiola, via Manchester Evening News.

“He has to improve in some departments, that’s why he’s 21 and he’s going to improve but he’s perfect for what we need.

“The club is always working on many possibilities in many positions.

“This one target is a young player, in the Under-17 World Cup years ago the best player was Foden and [Gomez] was the second best player.

“He played for Spain Under-21s, a young talented player from the Barcelona academy, went to Dortmund but didn’t have many minutes and in the last year played in good hands under [Vincent] Kompany [at Anderlecht].

“He played well, we targeted him to bring him here.”

Kompany played under Guardiola during his time in Manchester, winning the league title and a domestic treble under the coach.

The former defender has now carved out a managerial career of his own, and has now taken charge of three league games for the Clarets since his appointment.

Burnley suffered defeat at the hands of Watford on Friday evening, with a late first half strike from Tom Cleverley separating the two sides.

The result left Burnley with four points from their opening three games of the Championship season.

The Verdict

That Guardiola trusts Kompany to go to him for advice on a potential signing is a mark of what the Man City manager thinks of his former player.

Kompany brought Gomez to the Belgian side and oversaw an impressive campaign from the Spaniard.

If the 36-year-old can have the same success with his slate of Burnley additions this summer then the team will be in great shape.

The Clarets have added several players to the squad as a new era gets underway at Turf Moor under Kompany.