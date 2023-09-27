Highlights Guardiola admits he would love to have Kalvin Phillips playing at the level he showed under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United.

Phillips is set to start for Manchester City in their League Cup match against Newcastle, offering him a rare opportunity to impress.

Phillips' move to City hasn't worked out as expected, but he decided to stay this summer and is open-minded and eager to learn.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted he would ‘love’ to be able to get Kalvin Phillips playing at the level he had shown under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United.

Kalvin Phillips set for rare opportunity to impress

The Premier League champions make the trip to Tyneside tonight to take on Newcastle in the League Cup, and Phillips is set to be handed a rare start.

The 27-year-old featured just 12 times in the league last season, mainly as a sub, as he struggled to make his mark on Guardiola’s fantastic side.

It’s been a similar story so far in the current campaign, but Rodri’s red card in the win over Nottingham Forest last time out appears to have opened the door for the England international.

He is expected to be in the XI against the Magpies, and a good performance could mean Phillips keeps his place for the trip to Wolves on Saturday. Then, Guardiola may be left with a dilemma ahead of a potentially huge fixture against Arsenal.

What has Guardiola said about Kalvin Phillips?

Even without Rodri, there are other ways for Guardiola to line up the midfield, and it would be a surprise if Phillips did start either of the upcoming Premier League games.

So far, his move from boyhood club Leeds to City hasn’t worked out, even if Phillips was part of the squad that won the treble last season.

And, speaking to the Mirror, Guardiola discusses the defensive midfielder, as he paid tribute to Bielsa for getting the best out of Phillips during his time in Yorkshire.

“He has to be Kalvin Phillips. But of course, being outside, sitting, seeing players in training sessions and what we are looking for in the training sessions and the meetings, helps a lot.

“But every player has his own specifics. We brought Kalvin here for his quality. There are no twins in football, everyone has their own personality. Marcelo Bielsa gave Kalvin the best of Kalvin in his career at Leeds. I’d love to have done with Kalvin what Marcelo has done to him. It is what it is.

“We have our own specific way to play, sometimes we struggle in a few things, when the previous one was perfect. But Kalvin is open-minded, he always wants to learn, wants to help and this is what we want to try to do. He decided to stay this summer, the club spoke with him and even for the fact he didn’t have many minutes, he said ‘No, I want to stay’. If he wants to stay, it’s okay, it’s perfect – he’s a lovely person.”

Does Kalvin Phillips regret leaving Leeds?

You can understand why Phillips chose to leave Leeds, even though they were his boyhood club. But, the chance to move to City was one he couldn’t turn down, and he already has the medals to justify the transfer, so regret would be a strong claim.

Nevertheless, he has not featured as much as he would’ve wanted, and his career has stalled. Whereas, if he had stayed at Leeds, he would have been the main man, and, who knows, they may still be in the Premier League had Phillips remained at Elland Road.

So, Leeds will certainly be gutted that Phillips moved on, and it will be interesting to see if he returns one day.