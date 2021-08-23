Pep Guardiola makes transfer admission on player wanted by West Brom, Preston and AFC Bournemouth

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made a decision on Liam Delap’s future at the club, amid interest from other teams this summer.

The likes of Preston North End, Stoke City, AFC Bournemouth and West Brom are just some of the clubs that have been linked with a loan move for the 18-year-old.

Delap has netted 40 goals in 54 appearances across all age groups for Manchester City, and has made three appearances for the club’s first-team in recent seasons.

But that impressive run of form hasn’t gone unnoticed it seems, with a number of EFL teams being eager to land his signature on a temporary basis.

Speaking in a recent interview (quotes sourced from the Manchester Evening News), Manchester City boss Pep Guadiola has revealed that Delap will be staying with the Premier League champions in this year’s campaign, despite interest from EFL clubs.

“He’s going to train with us, if a striker comes or doesn’t come. He’s going to train with us all the season.

“Him and Cole Palmer, [James] McAtee, [Luke] Mbete, Romeo Lavia. There are five or six players who will be with us the whole season, the same way we have done with Tommy Doyle – who is looking forward to being on loan – like Phil [Foden] when he arrived and started to play with us, he played with the second team then played with us.

“It’s the best way to help their development because the problem in the academies today here in England, the distance between the first team competition in the Premier League and the competition they play is too big.”

Manchester City are set to return to action this weekend, when they host struggling Arsenal, in a game they’ll be looking to pick up another three points from.

Have Preston North End won or lost more matches against these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Arsenal? Won more Lost more

The Verdict:

This will be a frustrating transfer blow for a number of clubs in the EFL.

Delap looks a real talent based off of the performances we’ve seen from his outings for the Manchester City first-team and academy teams, and it wasn’t a surprise to hear that he’s been attracting interest from Championship clubs.

But Pep Guardiola clearly feels as though Delap’s development is best-served with his side this term, which might come as a surprise to plenty, who might have felt that the forward could have been a useful asset to a team like Preston North End.

The Lilywhites certainly could have benefitted from adding depth to their attacking options, and it’ll be interesting to see which players they target as an alternative to Delap this summer.