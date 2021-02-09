Pep Guardiola makes Swansea City admission ahead of Man City’s FA Cup tie

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted to Wales Online that his side face an “incredibly difficult” test when they travel to the Liberty Stadium tomorrow afternoon for their FA Cup fifth round tie.

Of course the two sides previously faced off against each other back in 2019 as the Premier League side narrowly progressed to the next round albeit in controversial fashion.

Both clubs have been in fine form in their respective leagues of late and will be seeking to progress to the next round as they look to continue their upward momentum.

Speaking ahead of the game, Guardiola was quick to emphasise that his side would not be taking this game lightly:

“Swansea have a tradition of good managers. Michael Laudrup was there, Roberto Martinez, Graham Potter and now Steve Cooper.

“It was a difficult game (in 2019). I don’t expect a different game than when we suffered a lot to go through.

“I know Swansea’s consistency defensively. They are solid, don’t concede chances or goals. They have the quality to play upfront.

“It will be an incredibly difficult test and we will have to do a good performance. I don’t expect any different tomorrow.”

City boast the better head to record out of the two clubs, with the Manchester club having ran out winners on 25 occasions against their Welsh opponents, whilst the Swans have tasted victory against the Citizens just seven times.

The Verdict

It will certainly be an interesting game between two sides who love dominate the ball and attack at will, however in my opinion it will mainly depend on how City line up against Swansea.

Guardiola is sure to rotate his team as he always does, which could well play into Steve Cooper’s hands as he bids to pull of an unlikely upset.

The Swans will need to take advantage of the space that is left in behind by City’s attacking full backs as this should ensure that they can fashion chances through counter attacks.

They are unlikely to have much in the way of possession, so therefore they will have to defend resolutely as a unit and above all, take the few chances that they are afforded tomorrow.