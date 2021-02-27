Pep Guardiola makes intriguing Norwich City revelation

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that Norwich City are generally the only team that he will watch for fun.

Following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, the Canaries currently sit top of the Championship table, seven points clear of the play-off places.

Now it seems as though Daniel Farke’s side have earned themselves a rather high-profile admirer, thanks to the relationship between the Norwich boss and Guardiola.

Speaking about how he watches football when he is not preparing for a match, Guardiola told The Manchester Evening News: “And yeah, I have a good relation with the Norwich manager, so if they play I like to watch them.

“(If) I have some friends in the teams I watch them, we have fun with a glass of wine. But normally when I watch football now, it’s because it is my team or our opponents. The rest? I don’t have time.”

Norwich are next in action on Sunday lunchtime, when they make the trip to Adams Park to take on the Championship’s bottom side Wycombe Wanderers, in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

With Guardiola’s side in action against West Ham on Saturday, it is possible that the Canaries will have an extra interested spectator for that clash with the Chairboys.

The Verdict

This is quite a compliment for Norwich to receive you feel.

While it does seem as though Guardiola’s interest in the club stems from his friendship with Farke, it does seem as though he is happy to watch them regularly, suggesting he likes what he sees.

Indeed, with the Canaries currently well in control at the top of the Championship table, there seems to be little reason for Guardiola not to be impressed with them at this moment in time.

It will be interesting now to see if this has any impact at all on Norwich’s players, now that they are aware that such a big name in the football world is watching them play on a regular basis.