Pep Guardiola makes interesting Man City prediction involving Burnley boss Vincent Kompany

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has backed Burnley boss Vincent Kompany to one day become manager at the Etihad Stadium.

With the Belgian doing such a great job at Burnley at present, his potential management of City in the future is an issue that has already arisen previously this season.

However, with Man City being drawn against Burnley in the FA Cup quarter finals, the question was this time put to Pep Guardiola himself.

“Vinny’s destiny to be manager of City is written in the stars,” Guardiola told the media, via the Daily Mail.

“It’s going to happen, I don’t know when but it will happen.

I’m impressed with their [Burnley’s] consistency, the amount of games, so difficult – it’s unbelievable. They are close to being promoted again, I’m delighted with his success.

“All of us are happy to see him [Kompany] back. It’s a big chance to reach Wembley and we’ll try to compete against Vinny and his team.”

Pressed on the matter further with Guardiola having just two years left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium, the Spaniard was quizzed on whether Kompany could not only manage the club one day, but in fact succeed Guardiola himself in 2025.

Quiz: Are these 20 Burnley FC facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Burnley play in the Championship Real Fake

The Spaniard responded: “I said that sooner or later he will be manager here. When, I don’t know.”

“It’s my feeling, maybe I’m wrong.

“His work ethic, knowledge, what he’s done, he’s doing really well, knows the club, the environment, what our people need.

“The destiny is there.”

The Verdict

It’s certainly big praise from Guardiola towards Kompany here.

The use of words like destiny are strong and so the City boss must really believe that Kompany really will manage the club one day, and that indeed it is meant to be.

Personally, given his status at the club as a player, there’s every chance you can see it happening at some point in the future.

I do think, though, we must not get carried away, with Kompany currently only managing in the Championship with Burnley, albeit they are dominating.

Let’s see how he does in the Premier League for a couple of years and then have the conversation about him managing an elite club such as City.