“My scout says..” – Pep Guardiola makes interesting claim ahead of Man City’s clash v Bristol City in the FA Cup

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has claimed it is always a difficult test when travelling to face a Championship side away from home in the FA Cup ahead of City’s fifth round clash with Bristol City tomorrow evening.
The City boss says that were the tie being played at Etihad Stadium things might be different, but that away at Ashton Gate, his side will have to play very well to get a result.
“From my experience in this country when you go away from home in the FA Cup against a Championship side, always, always it is tough.” the Man City boss told the media, via Manchester Evening News.
“At home it would be a little bit different, away, always it is tough the FA Cup.
“That is why we are flying there tomorrow to do a good game and go through.
“It is a nice competition and we will do what we have to do.”
Elsewhere, Guardiola pointed to Bristol City’s recent league form as another indication that it could be a difficult night for the Citizens in the South West.
“Last 12 games, no defeat that gives me a lot of info.” the Spaniard added.
“12 games no defeat tells me they are there.
“My scout says they are a good team.
“The manager has a lot of experience, did really well at Leicester and Watford.
“It is a final, the FA Cup is an important competition, really, really important so a serious team will play tomorrow.”
The Verdict
It seems as though Pep Guardiola is under no illusion that Bristol City could provide his team with a difficult test tomorrow evening.
The crowd at Ashton Gate should be rocking for the fifth round encounter and the club in such fine form of late.
City will of course be the heavy favourites, and what an upset it would be if Nigel Pearson’s side were to pull off a shock result.
It may be unlikely, but the fact we just don’t know is all part of the beauty and charm of cup competitions.
Indeed, it with kick-off set for 8PM on Tuesday night, this one should be an intriguing watch!