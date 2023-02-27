“My scout says..” – Pep Guardiola makes interesting claim ahead of Man City’s clash v Bristol City in the FA Cup

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has claimed it is always a difficult test when travelling to face a Championship side away from home in the FA Cup ahead of City’s fifth round clash with Bristol City tomorrow evening.

The City boss says that were the tie being played at Etihad Stadium things might be different, but that away at Ashton Gate, his side will have to play very well to get a result.

“From my experience in this country when you go away from home in the FA Cup against a Championship side, always, always it is tough.” the Man City boss told the media, via Manchester Evening News.

“At home it would be a little bit different, away, always it is tough the FA Cup.

“That is why we are flying there tomorrow to do a good game and go through.

“It is a nice competition and we will do what we have to do.”

Elsewhere, Guardiola pointed to Bristol City’s recent league form as another indication that it could be a difficult night for the Citizens in the South West.

“Last 12 games, no defeat that gives me a lot of info.” the Spaniard added.

“12 games no defeat tells me they are there. “My scout says they are a good team.

