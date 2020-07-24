Pep Clotet sends heartwarming message to Jude Bellingham as Birmingham City exit is confirmed

Jude Bellingham is a player that will be fondly remembered by Birmingham City supporters, as he moves to German giants Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The 17-year-old made 44 appearances for the Blues in his breakthrough season with the club, and his impressive run of performances evidently didn’t go unnoticed.

Dortmund signed the midfielder for a fee believed to be in the region of £22.5million, which issues a glimpse of the exciting potential that Bellingham has.

Pep Clotet was the manager to give him a chance in the Birmingham City first-team, although the 17-year-old has since stepped down from his role in charge of the club.

Birmingham finished this year’s campaign in 20th position in the Championship, and will have been delighted to see the back of the season, after a dismal run of results since returning to competitive action.

The Blues were without a win in their last 14 league matches, which saw them tumble down the second tier standings at an alarming rate.

Clotet took to Instagram to send a heartwarming message to Bellingham ahead of his move to Borussia Dortmund, and praised the youngster for his professionalism during his time with the club.

The Verdict:

It’s good to see Clotet wishing Bellingham well on his new adventure.

He’s a clearly a player with a bright future ahead of him, and I think he’ll go on to be an excellent player for Borussia Dortmund in the future.

Clotet clearly was a fan of Bellingham having given him the chance in the Blues first-team on a regular basis this season.

Bellingham will have learned a lot from working for Clotet, and he’ll be hoping that the move to the German giants works out for him.