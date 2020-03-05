Pep Clotet reveals who is watching Kristian Pedersen at Birmingham at the moment

Birmingham City manager Pep Clotet has revealed that left back Kristian Pedersen is currently being watched by Danish national team coach Age Hareide ahead of a potential call up to his country’s senior side.

Pedersen of course has been one of the shining lights of the club’s Championship campaign this term, starting a total of 40 games for the Blues, whilst also laying on four goals and two assists in a series of positive displays.

And it seems that the full back’s fine form hasn’t gone unnoticed with Hareide seemingly keen on running the rule over a player who has only been capped five times by the Danish under 21s side over the years.

Speaking ahead of his side’s weekend clash at home to Reading, Clotet was quick to highlight the fact that Pedersen’s form deserves international recognition from Denmark via the club’s official Twitter account:

💬 PC: “Kristian Pedersen is being watched by Danish Coach, Age Hareide. Kristian has been a big player for us. I had an opportunity to speak to Age one-to-one. I told him how important Kristian has been this season, he has played every minute of every game.”#BIRREA #BCFC pic.twitter.com/9UcQO8UXPo — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) March 5, 2020

Pedersen originally joined the Blues back in the summer of 2018 from German Bundesliga side Union Berlin and has gone on to make just under 80 appearances for the Midlands club since arriving at St Andrew’s.

The Verdict

Pedersen is fully deserving of the praise coming his way from his manager and the full back will be keen to make sure he doesn’t rest on his laurels over the next few weeks as he seeks to gain his first call up to Danish senior side in the near future.

Capable of contributing heavily in both attacking and defensive situations, the Dane has become a key component of Clotet’s side this term, with his importance underlined by the sheer volume of games he has played over the course of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Blues will be seeking to get back to winning ways this weekend following their midweek defeat at Leicester as they play host to a Reading side who also suffered FA Cup heartbreak this week as they lost 2-1 at home to Sheffield United.