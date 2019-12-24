Pep Clotet reveals what Birmingham must do so they don’t ‘destroy’ all their good work

Birmingham City manager Pep Clotet has urged the Blues to remain patient and believe in their approach, following a run of just one win in their last nine matches.

The Blues has made an encouraging start to the season during the first few months of the campaign, as Clotet took over from Garry Monk in the summer and attempted to adapt the Blues style of play to a more possession based strategy – and Birmingham despite some poor performances in defeats at Nottingham Forest and Swansea City, managed to win seven of their first 14 matches.

That run convinced Birmingham’s board to offer Clotet the head coaching role on a permanent basis, but since then he has managed to guide the Blues to just one win in the Championship which came at Reading at the start of December, and that dip in form has seen pressure begin to mount on the Spaniard ahead of the festive schedule.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of the Blues’ trip to Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day, Clotet urged the Blues to not panic and look to revert from the style of play they have been trying to implement so far this term, saying: “We have just started this journey and sometimes we need to keep that in the back of our minds.

“Otherwise, we are only going to destroy all the work that we’ve been doing, especially because we have so much positivity in the club.

“All those young players that will give a brighter future to the club and football that our fans are very proud of, and that’s credit for the players for being brave enough to put it on the pitch. Sometimes I want to stress that importance because I don’t want to destroy all that good work.

“The players believe in this style because this is the style these players can produce.

“These players have showed they can produce it. For example, before Middlesbrough we lost three games in a row and I was faced with the same question and I said it’s not that the team are believing this football is good for them, this is their football. It’s about knowing who you are and what brought you to this position.”

The Verdict

These comments from Clotet certainly show that he is starting to feel the pressure that has started to mount during the Blues recent run, with the Spaniard needing to find a way of getting the Blues to be able to start winning matches on a more consistent basis like they were doing at the start of the campaign.

The Spaniard is right to suggest that the Blues should not just abandon their approach and look to change styles just because they have hit a negative run of form, but the longer the run goes on the more pressure will be mounted on the players from the supporters – and that does not make it easy to play a possession-based style where all the players have to demand the ball and feel confident in possession.

The Blues have shown signs of progress in their style and through the development of some of their younger players this term, but that alone will not be enough to prevent Clotet from becoming vulnerable if the run continues, but he has at least earned the time to try and change things around.