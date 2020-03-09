Pep Clotet reveals the thinking behind Birmingham City’s management of Jude Bellingham

Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet has revealed the thinking behind the club’s management of Jude Bellingham’s game time in recent weeks, with the 16-year-old having been left out of the squad entirely for their FA Cup tie with Leicester City.

The teenager was duly restored to the starting eleven for the Blues in this weekend’s home defeat to Reading, with the Spaniard clearly looking to manage the amount of minutes that the wonderkid is afforded amidst a testing fixture schedule.

Bellingham of course only stepped up to the club’s first team this term after excelling at youth level for the Midlands outfit, perhaps suggesting that the player still has a lot of developing to do in terms of fitness.

QUIZ: Can you identify these 15 Birmingham City players purely based on their date of birth and birthplace? See if you can get full marks down below!

1 of 15 Who is this? 26th June 1990 - Dalfsen, Netherlands Maikel Kieftenbeld Jeremie Bela Geraldo Bajrami Ivan Sunjic

After overseeing his young star’s bright display against Reading on Saturday, Clotet was quick to provide some clarity over how the club are looking to manage the youngsters situation at present when speaking to the Birmingham Mail after the game:

“Absolutely he benefited from the rest – and that’s what you want.

“When you are 16, the last thing you want is a player coming to a stage of over-training, and your body receiving more of a physical load than it is able to handle.

“What that does then is impede your ability to recover and slowly your level of performances drop and drop and you are more and more tired and you cannot recover. It is a bad circle.

“We did not want that to happen to Jude so that’s why we had to extend the fatigue and rest period and on Saturday….I think he can be better physically but it’s normal. I think he was good.”

Bellingham has been almost ever present for the Blues this term, playing a part in 35 games across all competitions, whilst registering four goals and two assists in the process.

The Verdict

This has largely proven to be a wise move for the Blues and Clotet, with the rest afforded to Bellingham clearly having done the youngster the world of good.

Between now and the end of the season, the main target for the 16-year-old will be to continue the stunning form he has displayed under his manager this term as his stock continues to rise.

Meanwhile, speculation over where the teenager could end up this summer continues to linger, with Borussia Dortmund being the latest club to be strongly linked with a move for the Birmingham wonderkid.