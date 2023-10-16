Highlights Pep Clotet was worried about potentially damaging Jude Bellingham by rushing him into the first team too quickly.

Despite concerns, Clotet made the right decision to integrate Bellingham into the first team at a young age, allowing him to develop quickly and secure game time.

Clotet's decision to include Bellingham in the first team played a considerable part in Bellingham's current success.

Former Birmingham City manager Pep Clotet has revealed he was worried about damaging Jude Bellingham by rushing him into the first team too quickly, penning his words for the Coaches' Voice.

Bellingham first had an experience with the first team when he was 15 back in March 2019, being included in the travelling squad for the game against West Bromwich Albion but only travelling as a 19th man.

Despite this omission, it was clear that he was going to secure a place in the senior squad sooner rather than later and Pep Clotet, who succeeded Garry Monk, gave him an opportunity to shine in pre-season.

Clotet was keen not to rush Bellingham, but in hindsight, the decision to integrate him into the first team when he was just 16 proved to be the right decision in the end, with the midfielder now playing for Real Madrid and representing England at a senior level on many occasions.

However, Birmingham weren't in the best situation at the time of his integration, being deducted points by the EFL during the previous season for a breach of financial rules the previous season and finishing in 17th place because of that.

They had also lost Che Adams that summer (in 2019) after seeing him become a vital figure at St Andrew's, so bringing in a youngster at that time may have been seen as quite a risk.

However, he ended up thriving, scoring four goals and registering two assists in the Championship during the 2019/20 campaign.

Although that isn't a hugely impressive record on paper, those stats aren't a true reflection of the impact he had on the Midlands club, with the then 16-year-old shining for Blues.

To his credit, he remained loyal for the entire 2019/20 season and didn't secure a winter move away from the club.

What fear did Pep Clotet have about Jude Bellingham at Birmingham City?

Rushing players into first-team football can often ruin their careers - because the fast pace can cause injuries to young players who are still developing.

And Clotet was worried about Bellingham's workload potentially being too big at a young age.

He wrote on the Coaches' Voice website: "He worked all pre-season [in 2019] at the same level as the rest of his teammates.

"If I’m honest, I was afraid at some point that we wouldn’t be able to manage a talent as big as Jude’s. Maybe if we pushed him too hard or wanted to go too fast with him, we could damage him.

"Just in case, we had a plan in place to regulate his workload in training. But we didn’t implement it at any point.

"Jude didn’t miss a single training session during the entire pre-season, and at no time did he need to work at a slower pace than his teammates."

Did Pep Clotet integrate Jude Bellingham into the first team at the right time?

It would have been easy for Clotet to snub Bellingham in favour of a more experienced player.

But Clotet was clearly open to playing someone of the Englishman's potential and the fact he played first-team football at a young age has allowed him to develop so quickly.

He secured a decent amount of game time during 2019/20 too, allowing him to become a first-teamer for Borussia Dortmund fairly quickly.

Clotet has to be commended for making that decision to include him in the first team.

And it could definitely be argued that the former Birmingham boss played a considerable part in where Bellingham is now.