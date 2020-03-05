Pep Clotet reveals reason why he made Maikel Kieftenbeld decision for Birmingham v Leicester

Following his side’s narrow defeat away to Leicester City in the FA Cup on Wednesday night, Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet has opened up on why he felt it was necessary to withdraw Maikel Kieftenbeld in the 84th minute of the contest.

The Dutch midfielder has largely had a season to forget for the Blues with much of his campaign having been curtailed by a serious knee injury which the 29-year-old sustained during the closing stages of last season against Leeds United.

Having recently made his return to the first team fold, Kieftenbeld has now played a part in three games for the Midlands based club as he seeks to build up his match fitness as we head into the closing stages of the Championship season.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s game against Reading, Clotet was quick to explain his decision to replace the Dutchman with Jefferson Montero in the opening stages of last night’s contest via the club’s official Twitter account:

💬 PC: “My plan was to play Kieft as long as I could, I wanted to play him for the full 90, but once Leicester scored I made a tactical decision to take him off and go more offensive. Let’s see how he recovers, these last ten games Maikel will be important for us.”#BIRREA #BCFC pic.twitter.com/eHHXQb3upD — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) March 5, 2020

The defensive midfielder has been with the Blues since arriving from FC Groningen in his homeland back in 2015, and has gradually built up a reputation for being a reliable member of the squad, making over 160 appearances for the St Andrew’s club.

The Verdict

After returning from his injury hell, the main objective for Kieftenbeld between now and the end of the season should be to re-establish himself as a regular in the side under Clotet as he seeks to get back to the levels that most of the Birmingham faithful know he is capable of.

In addition to this, the 29-year-old will also be seeking to get his long-term future resolved and set in stone, particularly with his current contract set to expire in June of this year.

For the time being, the experienced former Netherlands youth international must simply bide his time and make the best out of the opportunities that he is afforded by his manager over the course of the closing stages of the campaign.